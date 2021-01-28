Menu
Former USC Gympie nursing students Cassandra Canty, Heidi Torrens and Kylie Hoogstraten. New students to the nursing degree can apply for a $45,000 scholarship.
Gympie uni students invited to apply for $60k scholarships

28th Jan 2021 4:22 PM
New students enrolling full-time in the three-year Bachelor of Nursing Science at USC’s Gympie campus this semester can apply for a scholarship, valued at up to $45,000.

USC is offering the scholarship of $15,000 a year through the Federal Government’s Destination Australia Scholarship program aimed at attracting more students to study in regional locations.

Students from the Gympie area can also apply for a scholarship worth up to $60,000 to study Primary Education or Social Work at USC’s Fraser Coast campus.

B BLock at the USC Gympie campus 2020
To be eligible, applicants must be new to USC, study full-time at Gympie or Fraser Coast campuses from Semester 1 and maintain ongoing residency in the area.

Applications will close at midnight on Sunday, February 7. For details go to www.usc.edu.au/destinationaustralia

