Gympie uni grad wins major award

HUGE ACHIEVEMENT: Laura Keldoulis with her sister, USC Chancellor's Medallist Amanda Keldoulis. The sisters started their Nursing Science degree together at USC Gympie. University of the Sunshine Coast

A MOTHER-of-three from Gympie will tomorrow receive the highest honours for nursing at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Thirty-eight-year-old Amanda Keldoulis almost did not start university because she felt she had left her run at a nursing career too late.

She will graduate from the USC with a Bachelor of Nursing Science and will receive the Chancellor's Medal tomorrow.

"When I began university three years ago I was questioning if I was too old to be able to learn and contribute to the profession,” Ms Keldoulis said.

"Having finished my degree I can see that this was quite ridiculous, and that university is for people of all ages.”

She is now working as a registered nurse at the Gympie Medical Centre.

The prestigious award, to be presented by USC Chancellor Sir Angus Houston AK, AFC, is in recognition of her outstanding academic achievements and contribution to other students and the community.

Ms Keldoulis was recognised by the Australian College of Nursing with an Emerging Nurse Leader award for her dedication, academic results and leadership potential earlier this year.

USC Lecturer in Nursing Samantha Edward said Ms Keldoulis was not only dedicated to performing to a high level, but assisted and motivated others to succeed.

"Amanda took an active interest in research and evidence-based practice in nursing and actively contributed to the curriculum and clinical experience of students,” Ms Edwards said.

Sharing this experience with her sister Laura Keldoulis, who was also studying Nursing Science, was a highlight of her time at USC.

"It was an extra special experience to do this with Laura and it has given us some amazing memories,” she said.

After 10 years raising her family, she said she completed a Certificate III in Aged Care as a way of dipping her foot in the water prior to studying.

"I was inspired to study nursing because I wanted a career that would challenge me and provide ample opportunities to travel in the future.”