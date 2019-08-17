Menu
MOVING UP: Gympie hockey Umpire Piper Treeby, 15.
MOVING UP: Gympie hockey Umpire Piper Treeby, 15.
Gympie umpire chases Commonwealth Games dream

Rebecca Singh
by
17th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
HOCKEY: When she heads to Bendigo tomorrow, Piper Treeby is taking another step towards her dream of one day officiating on the biggest hockey stages.

This is her first time umpiring at the 10-12 school boys and girls national championships and she said it will be a good experience to officiate at games of a higher calibre.

"It will open a couple of doors, I will get to meet new people and I will get my name out there,” she said. "It will be a good experience and the standard is going to be better. It is another step further.

"This is the pathway to where I want to go. I want to go to the Commonwealth Games as an umpire and then see where I go from there.”

Gympie hockey Umpire Piper Treeby, 15
Gympie hockey Umpire Piper Treeby, 15

The 15-year-old was asked to umpire a couple junior games and it took some time before she warmed to the idea. "I was asked to fill in and I hated it, being a young 11-year-old.

"I was not that interested, I left it for a while and then about a year ago I was asked to umpire the A-grade competitions.

"I really enjoyed it and it really went from there. I umpired at a few tournaments with a lot of the men's games and also finals.”

READ MORE:

- Young hockey stars unstoppable, unbeatable in Coulter Shield

- How this Gympie teen will match it against the elite

Treeby said despite being an umpire herself, she is not afraid to let the official know her thoughts.

"If a call does not go my way I am certainly one to let the umpire know I do not agree with it,” she said.

