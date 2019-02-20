Menu
Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

JOSH PRESTON
20th Feb 2019 12:02 AM
THE Glenwood man who said he spotted a UFO in the night sky on Monday has sketched an image of what the craft looked like.

73-year-old Colin Jones was waiting for his dinner to finish cooking when he took a rest on his patio, only to spot a solid, cigar-shaped mass hovering in mid-air about 30 degrees above the western mountaintops.

It stayed there for "about four or five” minutes, shining a "beautiful, bright, silvery gold colour”, and appeared to be burning at one end as if propelling itself.

He returned with binoculars and continued to gaze at the "quite beautiful” object before it seemingly vanished out of thin air.

Supplying an illustration of what he saw, Mr Jones described it as a "brilliant, shimmering golden colour emanating from (the object)”.

"(The object was stationary in (the) sky for the four minutes I watched it through binoculars,” Mr Jones wrote.

"Northern end of object had hazy look. It appeared as a well-defined solid object and its hovering angle was very noticeable.”

Mr Jones said he was hesitant about coming forward to describe his encounter, fearing public ridicule.

What do you think? Was it a bird, a plane, the International Space Station or a UFO?

Let us know at joshua.preston@gympietimes.com or editor@gympietimes.com.

