Gympie Turf Club prepares for bigger 2019

SUCCESS: Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss with president Shane Gill at the last race meet for this year. The turf club has big plans for next year.

SUCCESS: Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss with president Shane Gill at the last race meet for this year. The turf club has big plans for next year. Philippe Coquerand

Horse Racing: After a successful year on the track, the Gympie Turf Club will aim to ride off the momentum of this year.

"With record breaking crowds every race day and a brand new car give away, the turf club has had a cracker of a year,” club president Shane Gill said.

"This year's 100 Club is drawing to a close and we had another very successful year.”

Only 100 memberships are sold in the 100 club and next year members are guaranteed a prize package.

"The prizes range from a base package value of $1000 with next year's first prize valued at $10,000 and including a trip to Vietnam,” he said.

"Other prizes include a Golden Slipper getaway of three nights in Sydney and a three-night comedy cruise.

"Entry into the 100 Club is $600 plus GST and is tax deductible.”

Gill said the turf club wants to work with local businesses.

"We want to mutually grow and allow your business to reap the benefits that go with an affiliation of a local community organisation,” he said.

"Next year will offer a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine for any new businesses that current members introduce into the 100 Club.”

The prizes will be drawn at the Gala Dinner on Saturday night, February 9.

For more information phone secretary Kristi Holliss 0409 909 509 or Shane 0418 879 373.