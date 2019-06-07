Major upgrade on the way for Gympie racing track

HORSE RACING: The Gympie Turf Club has received $90,000 in funding to upgrade the racing surface to starting shutes.

Club president Shane Gill said it was the first major upgrade to the starting shutes.

"We have had a bit of a rock issue that contaminates the sand," he said.

"Every time to rains it washes the sand and a few pebbles down the shutes on to the track and by capping the shutes it stops those rocks from getting onto the sand track."

Gill said the money allowed Gympie to be on par with the other premier sand tracks of south-east Queensland.

"It is a huge burden for the club if we had to finance this ourselves but these grants allow us to makes these upgrades," he said.

"We always have a good crowd at the race meets and this will bring our track up up to the same level as the other premier sand tracks of the south-east."

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the funding was part of a $3.9 million country racing infrastructure package to be shared between 55 Queensland race clubs.

"Country racing is integral to communities and residents living in the Wide Bay-Burnett," he said. "They're not rich clubs by any means, but they have to meet ongoing infrastructure needs and this doesn't always come cheap. Small non-TAB clubs are at the heart of these communities, bringing people together and supporting local economies.

"These funds will help improve the financial bottom line of these clubs while delivering the infrastructure they need going forward."

The next Gympie race meet is RSL Club Cup Race Day on Saturday, June 22. The gates will open at 11am.