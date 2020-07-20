Gympie truck stop open, safe and COVID-free

THE manager of a popular truck stop and dining venue on the southern outskirts of Gympie has moved to allay fears raised by customers concerned by the sight of Victorian travellers dining there a week ago.

A Facebook post alleging a group of Victorian travellers were seen and overheard at the Golden Nugget truck stop saying they had come into Queensland "the back way" met with a muted response from health authorities and police, but any angry response fromat least one fellow diner who could not believe what she was hearing (see image of FB post below).

Truck stop manager Ken Lavender has since fielded numerous phone calls from customers concerned at the news and fearing the Golden Nugget had been closed down for non-compliant with COVID restrictions.

Nothing could be further from the truth, Mr Lavender said.

There were no health concerns or compliance issues, and the restaurant and truck stop were open for business as usual.

Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, has only two active cases in the state, one of them in the Sunshine Coast Health District, which Gympie is a part of.

Mr Lavender said the Golden Nugget had been vigilant in being fully compliant with COVID-19 restrictions and precautions and had been operating effectively that way since opening earlier than many other dining destinations because it serviced the trucking industry.

"We have done everything we have to to comply with Queensland Health Department and police regulations around COVID-10," Mr Lavender said.

Yes, there had been travellers with Victorian number plates, but there was every chance those travellers had been in New South Wales for weeks before crossing the border into Queensland, thus avoiding the Melbourne outbreak and being within their rights to travel into Queensland when they did.

"We have had multiple negative phone calls from people asking us if we are open and stressing out that they have caught COVID," Mr Lavender said.

"I am sure if there had been any issue we would have been contacted by now by the health authorities for tracing."

The Victorian travellers had signed in just like everybody else and left their details if they needed to be contacted for tracing purposes, Mr Lavender said.

Victorians are currently banned from coming in to Queensland.

The Golden Nugget service station is located on the Bruce Highway just south of Gympie and open 24 hours a day; the restaurant is open from 6am until 9.30pm daily.

Inquiries can phon 5482 1831.