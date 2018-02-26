Gympie trio smashes Australian Spartan course

Gympie team Two Badgers One Anchor have tackled the Australian Spartan obstacle course.

Gympie team Two Badgers One Anchor have tackled the Australian Spartan obstacle course. JEREMY GREIVE

THREE Gympie athletes have proven they have what it takes to be Australia's first-ever Spartan champions.

Two Badgers One Anchor - comprised of former local gymnasts Andrew Badger and Jessica Post and Gympie glazier Adam "Crossy" Cross - made their TV debut last night on Seven's new obstacle course challenge.

Where many teams failed, the tight-knit team powered through at a cracking pace and only came unstuck at the final water curtain obstacle, also known as the "leap of faith".

Spartans : Gympie man Adam Cross appeared on Spartan yesterday.

It was enough to make the cut for the first heat, with Two Badgers One Anchor advancing to the semi-finals alongside four other teams.

Despite some viewers and critics dubbing the show a Ninja Warrior copy, Mr Cross said he loved the experience.

Gympie's Adam Cross, Andrew Badger and Jessica Post tackle an obstacle on Australian Spartan. Channel 7

"I absolutely loved it," he said. "I would apply tomorrow to go again. The whole experience was fantastic, from the people we met to the crew and the other athletes. We definitely came away with some new friends.

"How many people would have thought you could get on a TV show doing something you love?"

Australian Spartan continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 7.