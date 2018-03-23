Gympie trio back to defend their honour on Spartans

Gympie man Adam "Crossy" Cross, centre, is one third of the team Two Badgers One Anchor competing on the new TV series Australian Spartan. Supplied by Channel 7.

GYMPIE'S Australian Spartan team Two Badgers One Anchor will return to our screens on Monday night.

After a short hiatus, the obstacle course competition is back on air with the final, third heat airing on Sunday night, followed by the finals on Monday.

Two Badgers One Anchor is comprised of local athletes Adam "Crossy” Cross and his childhood mates, siblings Andrew Badger and Jessica Post.

The trio was victorious in their first round, but all 15 teams in the finals will have to start from scratch on the leader board in their bid for one of 10 grand final berths.

The teams will take on a longer and tougher course featuring two new obstacles. For the Speed Links, the teams must traverse a series of rings suspended over a pool without ever touching the water.

THEY'RE BACK: Jessica Post, Adam Cross and Andrew Badger will be back on TV screens on Monday. JEREMY GREIVE

In the 21-metre long Ultimate Water Gauntlet, they must navigate a series of wet obstacles before finishing with a five-metre underwater swim.

Then there are the returning obstacles viewers are already familiar with, including the Tilting Bridge, the Slip Face and the Leap of Faith.

Australian Spartan airs on Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Channel 7.