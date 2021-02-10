Gympie trial told man raped his little sister 15 times

The trial by jury has begun for a 29-year-old accused of raping his sister in the Gympie region.

The trial by jury has begun for a 29-year-old accused of raping his sister in the Gympie region.

Accused of raping his little sister on 15 occasions between 2001 and 2010, a 29-year-old Gympie man’s trial has begun in the Gympie District Court.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of rape and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic said the victim was between the ages of four and 13 when the alleged incidents occurred, making her brother between the ages of 10 and 18.

The family lived on acreage in the Gympie region at the time and the accused is the eldest of four.

During the first day of the trail yesterday, the victim’s recorded interviews were played to the jury and Ms Nikolic outlined the facts to the court.

Ms Nikolic said the first incident the victim could recall occurred when her brother told her to come into his loft bedroom, where he performed oral sex on her before making her perform oral sex on him.

Gympie District Court.

“[The victim] recalls another occasion when she was in the shed out the back and her other brother had walked in on her and the accused,” Ms Nikolic said.

“While they were in there, he put her on a bench inside the shed, took her pants and underwear off and inserted his penis into her vagina.

“[The other brother] walked in and then left but didn’t say anything.”



On numerous other occasions, the victim said her brother raped her vaginally in different locations on the property and threatened her not to tell anyone.

She also recalls that he inserted his fingers and various objects into her vagina, including a vibrating pen on a number of other occasions throughout her childhood.

When the victim was in Year 11 she told a close friend about the rapes, informed her mother in 2016, and reported the incidents to police in 2017.

The mother and friend are expected to testify later this week. The trial will continue in Gympie District Court today.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

BREAKING: One rushed to hospital after Mothar Mountain crash



Woman accused of touching 5yo during sleepover fronts court



END OF AN ERA: Southside Markets cancelled

