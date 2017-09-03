Gympie trekkers conquer Africa's tallest

FOUR Gympie men have summited Africa's highest peak, Mt Kilimanjaro, with the ultimate goal to keep African children in school.

On July 17, the Gympie trio of Murray Wegner and Gavin and Zach Gagen successfully climbed MtKilimanjaro alongside Gympie-raised intrepid entrepreneur Nathan Taiaroa.

As part of the unforgettable adventure, they sponsored the education of disadvantaged students in Kenya and Tanzania.

LOVE HUMANS OF GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

At 5895m, Mt Kilimanjaro is the world's tallest freestanding mountain and is a challenge for even the fittest athlete.

At 65 years old, former Gympie State High School principal Murray Wegner was a surprise contender.

According to Mr Taiaroa, Mr Wegner led from the front each day of the climb, aided by hours of preparation on Mt Boulder and Mt Cooroora, eventually finding his way to the summit at 8.30am on July 17.

The descent proved more of a challenge, however. Soldiering on through pain in his left knee, Mr Wegner was extremely glad to reach the finishing gate.

Father and son duo Gavin and Zach Gagen joined Mr Wegner for the adventure and as a team they supported each other in reaching the top.

"It was probably the hardest thing I have ever done,” Mr Wegner said.

"I expected it to be tough but nothing could have prepared me for the challenges we faced walking in windy and cold temperatures for eight hours on summit night or the 12-hour descent over the next two days.”

CHAMPION FOR EDUCATION: Former principal of Gympie State High School Murray Wegner climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this year. Contributed

The trio travelled with Australian-based adventure-for-a-cause specialist Adventure Out Loud, founded and run by Mr Taiaroa.

"Kilimanjaro was one of many highlights the trio experienced on their three-week tour of Kenya and Tanzania,” Mr Taiaroa said.

"Another highlight was meeting the students who they sponsor to go to school and university.”

Gavin Gagen said he was impressed with the young men he sponsored.

"Calvin is an extremely friendly and ambitious young man,” he said.

"He lives in Africa's largest slum with his friend and we were lucky enough to visit and cook lunch with them.

"I was so impressed by how independent these young men were. I was also impressed by their willingness to make a contribution in their community and I'm glad that we were able to help by sponsoring Calvin's university so that he can become a leader within his community in the future.”

Calvin is currently supported by The Mirror of Hope, a community-based organisation working in Kibera Slum to empower vulnerable women and children.

Mr Taiaroa explained the way they help is through secondary school sponsorship and university loans for students who otherwise could not afford to continue their education.

Mr Wegner also met his sponsor student, Philemoni, who is supported by The School of St Jude in Tanzania.

"I really enjoyed visiting Philemoni's home and meeting his mother,” Mr Wegner said.

"They didn't have much in the way of possessions but they were so happy and grateful for the good education that he was receiving.

"I plan for my wife and I to return in 2020 to see Philemoni graduate from St Jude.”

Mr Taiaroa explained each adventurer was encouraged to fundraise or sponsor the education of a disadvantaged student.

"We believe education is the key to fighting poverty,” Mr Taiaroa said.

"Most Australians we talk to want to make a difference in the countries they visit but don't know how.

"That's one of the major reasons we started Adventure Out Loud and we believe that one of the best ways to make a sustainable difference is by keeping disadvantaged students in school.”

Gympie father and son combination of Gavin and Zach Gagen, who climbed Kilimanjaro this year. Contributed

While education accessibility has significantly increased in Kenya in the past five years, 37% of students still do not have access to a secondary education, while 52% do not have access to a senior school education, Year 11 and 12 equivalent.

One of the major reasons is 46% of Kenyans live below the $2 per day poverty line and cannot afford the compulsory tuition and school fees charged to attend government schools.

In Tanzania, the statistics are even more alarming.

"Unfortunately, education in East Africa is not free,” Mr Taiaroa said.

"Secondary school costs approximately $1000 per year because most of the schools are boarding schools.

"If your family earn less than $2 per day, there is absolutely no chance that you will complete your education without a sponsor. For the one million people living in Kibera Slum (Kenya), this is the reality.”

Adventure Out Loud will host the founder of The Mirror of Hope at Gympie's Gunabul Homestead at 6.30pm on September 12.

You can reserve a seat by emailing info@adventure outloud.me.

To sponsor the education of disadvantaged students or climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, visit www.adventure outloud.me.