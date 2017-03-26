Gympie travel company will show you the world

SOUTH AMERICA: Immerse yourself in the diverse cultures of Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil on this 31 day tour departing in September 2018. Highlights include: Amazon river cruise, ancient ruins of Machu Picchu, Lake Titicaca home-stay, the unique Bolivian city of La Paz, the mighty Iguazu Falls, tango dancing in Buenos Aires, a three night stay at an authentic Argentinian ranch and the famous city of Rio De Janeiro.

AFRICA:

Cross Africa off your Bucket-List by joining this amazing tour of South Africa. Travel along the 'Garden Route' to Capetown with a few winery visits along the way. Take the famous 'Blue Train' from Capetown to Pretoria before going in search of the big five in Kruger National Park. This small group tour will give you a taste of everything this amazing country has to offer.

TRANS-MONGOLIAN RAIL JOURNEY:

Join Lisa Cheso on this epic 6000km rail journey through China, Mongolia and Russia. Beginning in Beijing you will experience The Great Wall of China before crossing into Mongolia where you will stay in a traditional Mongolian Ger Camp.

Traverse the wild landscapes of the Gobi Desert before entering Russia where you will marvel at the incredible architecture, world famous museums and learn the history of that vast country.

UK WALKING TOUR:

Get in quick and secure your place on Greg's 2018 annual Walking Tour of the UK. Referred to as a 'Glorified English Pub-Crawl' this tour will show you many of the hidden secrets England has to offer.

Take an underground boat ride through the 'Blue John' mines of the Peak District, visit Chatsworth Country Fair and try your hand at fly-fishing, dry-stone walling, hot-air ballooning or simply take a tour through the magnificent Chatsworth Gardens.

Enjoy a three night stay at your own farm-house in The Lakes District, ramble along Hadrians Wall and relax on your private long-boat on some of Englands most picturesque canals.

