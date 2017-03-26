33°
Gympie travel company will show you the world

26th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
SOUTH AMERICA: Immerse yourself in the diverse cultures of Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil on this 31 day tour departing in September 2018. Highlights include: Amazon river cruise, ancient ruins of Machu Picchu, Lake Titicaca home-stay, the unique Bolivian city of La Paz, the mighty Iguazu Falls, tango dancing in Buenos Aires, a three night stay at an authentic Argentinian ranch and the famous city of Rio De Janeiro.
AFRICA:

Cross Africa off your Bucket-List by joining this amazing tour of South Africa. Travel along the 'Garden Route' to Capetown with a few winery visits along the way. Take the famous 'Blue Train' from Capetown to Pretoria before going in search of the big five in Kruger National Park. This small group tour will give you a taste of everything this amazing country has to offer.

TRANS-MONGOLIAN RAIL JOURNEY:

Join Lisa Cheso on this epic 6000km rail journey through China, Mongolia and Russia. Beginning in Beijing you will experience The Great Wall of China before crossing into Mongolia where you will stay in a traditional Mongolian Ger Camp.

Traverse the wild landscapes of the Gobi Desert before entering Russia where you will marvel at the incredible architecture, world famous museums and learn the history of that vast country.

UK WALKING TOUR:

Get in quick and secure your place on Greg's 2018 annual Walking Tour of the UK. Referred to as a 'Glorified English Pub-Crawl' this tour will show you many of the hidden secrets England has to offer.

Take an underground boat ride through the 'Blue John' mines of the Peak District, visit Chatsworth Country Fair and try your hand at fly-fishing, dry-stone walling, hot-air ballooning or simply take a tour through the magnificent Chatsworth Gardens.

Enjoy a three night stay at your own farm-house in The Lakes District, ramble along Hadrians Wall and relax on your private long-boat on some of Englands most picturesque canals.

For more information on these or any other destinations, contact Greg and the team at Easy Travel and Cruise Gympie on 5482 8388 or pop into the office at 89 Mary Street.

Gympie Times

Topics:  destinations gympie travel agency world travel

These four escorted trips will give you something to write home about and all are on offer right now for next year from Easy Travel and Cruise Gympie.

Progress for women is happening, slowly

Madeline Price, founder of the One Woman Project

An in-depth chat with the founder of the One Woman Project

Brooyar: A weekend dirtbag's heaven

Who knew this wonder was just fifteen minute's north?

Why do both major parties ignore global warming?

Two chimney stacks spew emissions into the air.

Letter: Why do both major parties ignore global warming?

Mum opens up about 'nightmare' of nearly losing two kids

SOME of the worst moments of Kate Bailey's life were shared by crews form the Sunshine Coast's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopters.

Shoaling concern prompts warning for mariners crossing Wide Bay Bar

DEEP WATER: The notorious Wide Bay Bar, where shoaling continues to lead mariners astray.

Results from surveying are expected next week

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Have a dinner date with the Doc

SOME OF THE TEAM: Lea Smith, Xanthea Potter, and Carolina and Dr Todd Gignac are some of the friendly faces putting the Dinner with the Doc evenings together each month.

Each month Cooloola Family Chiropractic host a free dinner.

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

American country star Tyler Farr treats his CMC Rocks debut performance like "an audition for Australia"

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,295,000

Here is a magnificent opportunity to purchase this stunning property. Privately positioned on a 49.96ha (123.45 acres) in the very popular area of Long Flat in...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $330,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION 22nd OF...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

INVITING QUEENSLANDER

25 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 8th APRIL...

Situated high on the hill overlooking town is this lovely Queenslander on a great 631m2 block. The home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, spacious sunroom, separate...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

GREAT LOCATION!

9 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Modern low-set brick home on 770m2. Three (3) bedroom, built-ins, with 2 way bathroom Open plan living, good sized pantry, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout...

A CUT ABOVE THE AVERAGE ACREAGE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $355,000

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY - DOUBLE EXPOSURE ON CORNER BLOCK

3 Hughes Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION 8TH APRIL...

This wonderful property has so many options available to the discerning buyer - Situated in the popular Mount Pleasant Precinct - This premises set on 300m2 ...

Large 4 Bedroom with unique appeal!

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $367,500

This modern 4 bedroom home oozes appeal from the minute you drive up to the property. Situated high on the hill with stunning mountain views and positioned to...

Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

Gympie's median house price remains steady at $270,000

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

