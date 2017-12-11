Menu
No train service south of Gympie for next 24 hours

scott kovacevic
TRAIN services between Gympie and Caboolture have been cut until at least tomorrow after the weekend's storms severely damaged the Sunshine Coast rail line.

According to a post on Queensland Rail's social media, "more than 20 trees have fallen into the rail corridor, resulting in a large amount of debris and more than four kilometres of damage to the overhead power lines".

"Our crews have been working around the clock to clear debris, inspect the damage and make repairs, however the significant amount of damage means the line will remain closed throughout Monday and possibly also part of Tuesday, depending on the progress of the repairs," the post said.

Passengers travelling between the Gympie North and Caboolture will be transported by bus until the services are fixed, and Queensland Rail advises people allow for extra time on their journey.

