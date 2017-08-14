28°
Gympie trainees steamed over rail work confusion

scott kovacevic
| 14th Aug 2017 5:30 PM
RIDING THE SAME TRACK: Readers say there has been a lot of confusion and frustration over trainee positions with the Rattler revival project.
RIDING THE SAME TRACK: Readers say there has been a lot of confusion and frustration over trainee positions with the Rattler revival project. Alana Denton

TRAINING programs and job agencies in the region have been questioned following confusion over upcoming work on the Rattler revival which left Gympie job seekers in limbo.

About 60 people found they had to apply for a job they believed they already had, after they were told the company they were training (and had believed they had secured work) with did not have the tender for the work.

While one trainee, Dane McLaren, said the company had mentioned it had not yet been awarded the tender at the start of the training program, many other trainees disagreed.

According to Chad Hooper, "(they) didn't say that to everyone, quite obviously they didn't”.

Joel Carter said the process had left him in a potentially worse position than before.

"I worked on the earlier section and have been waiting months to get back to work with severe financial hardship bearing down on me.

"I've constantly been given false start dates and told I have nothing to worry about,” he said.

"Now others that haven't even set foot on that job site have been put ahead of the original four who started the project.

"I'm left with an incomplete resume to apply for a job that I have been guaranteed for the last three months.”

Mr Carter was not the only one to find himself wondering about his future prospects.

"After two months of not actually knowing when we start, just being told 'late July early August' and finally after two months of nothing I get a call saying they've lost the contract but someone else has it now and I have to reapply,” Jarril Tolhurst said.

Jeremy Puttner said it was a sadly familiar tune often played in the region.

"Sounds so much like the jobs market of Gympie,” he said.

"Get funding for training, apply for grants but no jobs... even the training offered is under-par.

"But apparently there's a skills shortage, blah blah.”

Rene van Dyk said it was not only familiar to the region, but also to the project.

"Here we go again,” he said.

"Total mismanagement led to the last crisis.

"Now we let them do it again.”

