Gympie traffic study underway: councillor

A letter to the editor by Gympie councillor Dan Stewart:

AS we drive around Gympie we find more intersections becoming more congested. Our state member has argued we need a traffic study so we can plan and build better roads.

This is such a good idea it is already happening. The traffic study for Gympie is about three quarters complete.

Staff from Transport and Main Roads (state) and Gympie Council are co-operating to undertake the traffic study. This will help ensure state and local road networks flow together.

I would like to thank our competent and forward- looking staff at both state and local level. They will plan roads as best as one can for 10 and 20 years from now.

Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Transport and Main Roads is already planning how to improve some intersections on Brisbane and Crescent roads.

Meanwhile, we need a state member who is aware of what is happening. We need a state member who can work with ministers of any political colour, and council of any competency, to find the right information and help build a better community.

Thankfully we have a candidate in Tracey McWilliam who, as an excellent teacher, is experienced and enthusiastic in working with people from all backgrounds, with differing views and varied competencies.

Dan Stewart,

Councillor, Gympie Regional Council