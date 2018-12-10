Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Compared to the same time last year, the number of dwelling approvals across Australia dropped 13.4 per cent on seasonally adjusted figures.
Compared to the same time last year, the number of dwelling approvals across Australia dropped 13.4 per cent on seasonally adjusted figures.
Property

Gympie tradies score win from $7.6m in new home approvals

by Mark Flack
10th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRADIES in Gympie will benefit from the latest batch of building approvals with $7.6 million in new homes given the go-ahead by the council.

Figures released today show 30 new homes received the green light in October, bringing the total of approved residential building projects to 314 for the year.

Up to October, houses made up most of the building approvals (88.0 per cent) for the year. Semi-detached houses accounted for 12.0 per cent.

An estimated $1.5 million of renovation work was also given the go-ahead.

The news is not all good, however.

The national October figures are adding to concerns of an overall slowdown in home construction.

Compared to the same time last year, the number of dwelling approvals across Australia dropped 13.4 per cent on seasonally adjusted figures.

The same comparison for Queensland shows a 13.3 per cent decline.

Housing Industry Association acting principal economist Geordan Murray said the impact of the results could be felt in as little as three months, or as much as 18 months in high-activity areas.

He said in areas with 'softer numbers', builders might have current work but they're probably less likely to have projects on the books to sustain work further out.

"If there's fewer new homes being built there's fewer slabs being laid, if there's fewer slabs being laid there's fewer frames being erected, and so on through all of the trades," he said.

"It will go through plasterers, electricians, plumbers - all those trades that would typically go from one job to the next - at the moment they'll probably have less certainty about when that next project is going to be."

An estimated $1.5 million of renovation work was also given the go-ahead.
An estimated $1.5 million of renovation work was also given the go-ahead.

Gympie appeared to buck the trend in the latest reported period.

In October last year,  25 new homes were approved, with a total value of $6.2 million.

This means 5 more homes got the go-ahead in the same period this year, an increase of 20.0 per cent.

The next batch of building approval figures is set to be released in January.

building approvals construction council editors picks tradies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gold earn double points victory as they continue winning run

    premium_icon Gold earn double points victory as they continue winning run

    News Leaden skies and sporadic showers washed out one match, reduced play in another but allowed a full day's play at the far ends of the competition.

    • 10th Dec 2018 4:41 PM
    Karl, get off my Facebook feed, I just pulled an eye muscle

    premium_icon Karl, get off my Facebook feed, I just pulled an eye muscle

    News My care factor started out low, and turned to despair

    The Gympie cafe that has 'out-hipstered' Melbourne

    premium_icon The Gympie cafe that has 'out-hipstered' Melbourne

    News This popular spot got a little bigger and hipper recently

    Local Partners