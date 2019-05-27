Gympie tractor fire eyewitness account revealed

Gympie firefighters on the scene of a tractor fire at Coondoo on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE:

"I COULD hear the tyres exploding and windows breaking around me,” said Marcus Stocks, who is renovating a property at Coondoo where a tractor caught fire in a shed at about 2pm yesterday.

All this was occurring as Mr Stocks was beating down the door of the triple-bay, 12-m high ag shed with an axe.

Once he had the door open, he knew it was a job best left to the experts as thick black smoke billowed out.

Kim Schmidt, who is also renovating the house on the property, said that when they first noticed the smoke they ran down to the shed and, looking through the window, saw the tractor on fire.

While Mr Stocks ran back to the house to get the axe, Ms Schmidt ran to get the caretaker who phoned 000.

Four trucks and a rural unit responded and there were 17 fire<HH>fighters, including rural and fire and rescue personnel, on site.

Two ambulances and a QPS team also responded but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the fire out before 3pm but stayed to secure the scene.

EARLIER:

A TRACTOR is reportedly on fire at a Gympie region property with emergency services on their way.

The fire broke out just after 2pm on Parsons Road, Coondoo.

It's believed the tractor was kept inside the shed. Nobody is reportedly injured.

More information to come.