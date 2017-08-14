Gympie towies the new prime time TV stars

Towies: Towies

AS OF Tuesday night Gympie and Sunshine Coast tow truck operators are about to become the next prime time national TV stars.

Airing on 7Mate, Towies is a 10 part series documenting the lives and work of the Clayton's Towing staff.

Shot in the same vein as Border Security and The Force, the audience will have front row seats to all the on-the-job action - one of the episodes setting the tone particularly close to home with on the ground footage of the large sink hole at Inskip Point that opened in the night at the camping hot spot and swallowed caravans two years ago.

The film crew travelled with the Clayton's team every day for six months, which business owner Mike Clayton said was daunting at first but then became normal.

Mr Clayton said the show will give a great insight into the job his staff face everyday and hopefully lay to bed the stigma around surrounding tow-truck drivers.

A clip from Towies, airing on 7mate this week. Contributed

"It's not all about car accidents, we do recovery, difficult and challenging stuff."

"There's some happy times, there's some sad times, there's some major accidents we attended.

"Everything doesn't go perfect, but that's just how it is in the real world."

He said a huge part of the job is forming relationships with those they service.

"We meet people at their worst and help them through and make good friends out of it."

Mr Clayton's parents Bill and Mary Clayton started the tow-truck business in Nambour in 1970 when they hand built one old tow truck with only a couple of hundred dollars in their pocket.

Mike, whose children have also joined the family business, said its success came down to the work ethic his parents have passed on.

"They've always put everything into the business - they don't live an exorbitant life - they just worked, worked, worked."

Gympie tow-truck operator Joel Isaacson will be featured on new national TV show Towies, airing this week. Contributed

Gympie tow-truck operator Joel Isaacson, excited about appearing on the new show said the late nights, early mornings and physical hard work of his job was always worth the outcome.

"There is no greater feeling than knowing you've helped someone get home safe."

Towies airs tonight on 7Mate at 8.30pm.