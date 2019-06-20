GAME ON: Last year's men's A-grade winners Ag Solutions will be tough to beat tonight. (Back, left) Shaun Savage, Andrew McLellan, Phil Cumner and Andy William (Front from Left) Lachlan Williams, Ben Buggy and Matt Pearce.

TOUCH: Gympie Touch teams' battle for supremacy starts tonight in Men's and Women's grand finals at Albert Park.

Laminex's Callum Pearce faces-off against older brother Matt playing for Ag Solutions in the men's A-grade.

Touch Grand Finals B Grade Mens Winners Laminex - Back Left - Lee Mason, Glen Kennedy, Harry Long, Todd Kennedy, Kiltan Kleeman. Front Left - Kobi Meehan, Brandon Baumgart, Ryan Kennedy, Michael Dodt, Rylan Day. LEEROY TODD

Laminex go in as the underdogs but there are three players who can tip the game to their side's advantage: Glenn Kennedy, Michael Dodt and Lee Mason.

Ag Solutions has secured a spot in the grand final for the fifth year in a row. It has three players who will need to fire to clinch a win: Joe Chapman, Lachlan Williams and Pearce.

The women's A-grade final is expected to be fast paced, with both teams boasting Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast representative players. It will be last year's grand final replay when Gympie Garage Doors take on Tomahawks.

Touch - A Grade Womens Grand Final Gympie Garage Doors vs Tomahawks - Winners Gympie Garage Doors - Back Left - Lizzy Waters, Kym Waugh, Rachael Gaston, Kara Adam, Lara Urwin, Caitlin Urwin, Allie Salter. Front Left - Casey Dobson, Georgia Zemanek, Shannon Wilton, Taylah Favier LEEROY TODD

With just one point securing victory for Gympie Garage Doors last year, the competition will be fierce. Caitlyn Urwin, Allie Salter and Casey Dobson are three players the Tomahawks will have to shut down.

Tomahawks' Tia McLellan, Lilli Finger and Yasmine Sauer will be key if Tomahawks are to overcome their underdog status and take the final.

Touch Finals - Ladies A grade team, "Tomahawks" (Back From Left) Yasmin Saver, Britnee Bambling and Leilani Fleming (Front From Left) Tia McLellan, Jenna Dudley, Sammie Sutton, Lilli Finger and Liz Smythe. Connor Peckitt

Tonight's games: 6pm Field 1 women's B-grade Channon Lawrence Dental v Suncoast Hydraulics.

Field 2 men's C-grade Sluggers v Wide Bay Hydraulics.

Touch Grand Finals C Grade Men Winners Sluggers - Back Left - Riley Pilling, Mitch Cocks, Kent Turnbull, Tim Ellingsen, Steve Englis, Ian Bryers. Front Left - Harry Sutton, Robin Westlake, Andrew Parker. LEEROY TODD

7pm Field 1 women's A-grade Gympie Garage Doors v Tomahawks.

Field 2 Men's B-grade Gympie Welding Works v Shepherd's Betta.

8pm Field 1 men's A-grade Ag Solutions v Laminex.