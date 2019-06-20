Gympie touch teams battle for supremacy
Laminex's Callum Pearce faces-off against older brother Matt playing for Ag Solutions in the men's A-grade.
Laminex go in as the underdogs but there are three players who can tip the game to their side's advantage: Glenn Kennedy, Michael Dodt and Lee Mason.
Ag Solutions has secured a spot in the grand final for the fifth year in a row. It has three players who will need to fire to clinch a win: Joe Chapman, Lachlan Williams and Pearce.
The women's A-grade final is expected to be fast paced, with both teams boasting Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast representative players. It will be last year's grand final replay when Gympie Garage Doors take on Tomahawks.
With just one point securing victory for Gympie Garage Doors last year, the competition will be fierce. Caitlyn Urwin, Allie Salter and Casey Dobson are three players the Tomahawks will have to shut down.
Tomahawks' Tia McLellan, Lilli Finger and Yasmine Sauer will be key if Tomahawks are to overcome their underdog status and take the final.
Tonight's games: 6pm Field 1 women's B-grade Channon Lawrence Dental v Suncoast Hydraulics.
Field 2 men's C-grade Sluggers v Wide Bay Hydraulics.
7pm Field 1 women's A-grade Gympie Garage Doors v Tomahawks.
Field 2 Men's B-grade Gympie Welding Works v Shepherd's Betta.
8pm Field 1 men's A-grade Ag Solutions v Laminex.