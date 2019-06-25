Gympie touch team secures 5th consecutive title

Photos View Photo Gallery

TOUCH: Twenty-four Gympie touch football teams embraced the cold at the weekend to battle for grand final glory on Friday and Saturday night at Albert Park.

Gympie Garage Doors won their fifth straight title in the women's A-grade, Ag Solutions had a comfortable win in the men's A-grade and TSR had an upset win in the A-grade mixed.

The player of the women's final was Gympie Garage Doors' Caitlin Urwin who said the 9-4 win over Tomahawks was "better than expected”.

"Last time we played them Tomahawks beat us and we had more players than they did,” she said.

Gympie Touch finals - #5 Casey Dobson Troy Jegers

"We thought it would be a closer game but it was a bit more comfortable than we thought it was going to be.”

Despite Urwin's stand-out performance, it was a strong effort across the board for Gympie Garage Doors.

"I played a good game but it is usually one of the younger girls that runs around the park,” she said.

"I set up a few tries and made a few runs from dummy half. As one of the older girls in the team I have a bit more experience and know what to do in certain situations.

Gympie Touch finals - #5 Teagan Boys Troy Jegers

"I was just in the right place at the right time. I would not have stood out if they didn't play well.”

Of the four years prior to this, Urwin said this year and last year stood out.

"In this game everyone was really switched on through the whole game and keen to smash it out,” she said.

"We really listened to each other and everyone was there to back each other up.

Gympie Touch finals - #2 Danielle Job Troy Jegers

"We have a lot of girls that play rep touch for Wide Bay and on the Sunshine Coast and everyone is committed.”

Results: A-grade men's Ag Solutions 13 defeated Laminex 5. Player of the final Darcy Cartwright.

A-grade mixed TSR Taggers 8 defeated Gympie Garage Doors 3. Male player of the final Joe Champan and female Garmin Sauer.

B-grade women's Suncoast Hydraulics 7 defeated Channon Lawrence Dental 5. Player of the final Kacey Sutton.

Gympie Regional Realty - not in order Tyson Buckley, Breanna Franks, Ben Friske, Melika Gastigar, Jordanna Gilmore, Jacob Godwin, Thomas Leis, Paul Nobbs, Claire Nugent, Jordan Senini, Chloe Vidlar and Sally Whitewood.

B-grade mixed Malibu 10 defeated Four mile Quarry 3. Male player of the final Jack Baumgart and female player of the final Lilli Finger.

B-grade men's Gympie Welding Works 5 defeated Shepphards BETTA 4. Player of the final Abe Richards.

C-grade men's Sluggers 10 defeated Wide Bay Hydraulics 6. Player of the final Mitch Cocks.

C-grade mixed James Nash 4 defeated Park Lane Business Solutions 3.

James Nash - not in order Rebecca Bell, Matthew Berry, Mahalia, Molly Byrne, David Fox, Chloe Haslam, Kiara Hawkins, Samuel Hinds, Keelei Hooker, Ryan Jensen, Denim Osrecki, Randall Renee, Joshua Wilton and Lachlan Wilton.

Male player of the final Matt Berry and female player of the final Jordan Lobegeier.

D-grade mixed John Madill Toyota 14 defeated Smartcube 2. Male player of the final Anton Petersen

Female player of the final Emma Wiggens.

Potbellies - not in order Michael Allingham, Nat Bates, James Clarke , Mahri Dobson, Matthew Dobson, Teagan Gradwell, David Lee, Annie McGrath, Joanne Medley, Brittney Potter, Ron Potter, Shawn Potter, Michell Rolfe and Susan Wells.

E-grade mixed Bent St Vets 7 defeated Autobarn 6.

Male player of the final Thomas Dore and female player of the final Kaitlyn Collyer.

F-grade mixed Gympie Regional Reality 7 defeated NESCAFE 6. Female player of the final Sally Whitewood

G-grade mixed Potbellies 6 defeated Steeline Pussy Cats 5. Male player of the final Matt Dobson and female player of the final Tegean Gradwell.