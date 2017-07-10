Gympie Touch named Small Affiliate Champions

FANCIED: Gympie's Jeremy Dore in the under-10 Boys match for Gympie against Rockhampton White at the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

GYMPIE touch football players have returned home after a brave showing against the best of the state's teams at the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup held at Hervey Bay on the weekend.

It was the biggest competition in the event's 22-year history, and attracted 220 teams from 29 associations across the state.

Gympie was named Small Affiliate Champions, and Coomera got the Medium Champion Affiliate award.

Overall joint champions Rockhampton and Gold Coast shared the Eggers/ Mowles Affiliate Champion- ship, the first time in the event's history two teams had shared the honour.

Gympie fielded teams from under-18 to U10. The U18 boys side was touted as the best chance of winning individual silverware but crashed out in the quarter-final with an 8-3 loss to Labrador.

Gympie Touch president Malcolm Bunney said Gympie performed well.

"Gympie went exceptionally well,” he said.

"It's a boost for us because we are trying to build our juniors. Each year our juniors are getting better and better.”

The tournament is arranged into divisions, with larger affiliates, such as Brisbane and the Gold Coast, able to draw from a larger pool of players.

"We still play them (larger affiliates) but it's worked out who is the champions of the affiliates due to size,” Mr Bunney explained.

"We took nine teams up there this year, but it's a big weekend up there.”

Mr Bunney said Gympie holds its own against the more fancied teams.

"One of the medium affiliates asked how many kids we get to pick from, we took our whole pool of players in some cases, some of these affiliates have a team at the cup and 60 kids back home who missed,” he said.

"We need some more juniors. This year we had an U18s team, the boys and girls did really well.

"We haven't had as strong a teams as we had this year. More kids seem to be staying in Gympie and that shows in the U18s.”

Rockhampton, Gold Coast and Brisbane Metro all won three grades each.

Gold Coast claimed the U14 Boys, U14 Girls and U18 Girls titles, while Brisbane claimed the U10 Boys, U10 Girls and U16 Girls titles.

Rockhampton claimed the U12 Girls title, and continued its domination of the U16 Boys and U18 Boys competitions.

Grand final results:

10 Boys: Brisbane Metropolitan Touch Association (BMTA) Red 4 def Coomera Blue 3

10 Girls: BMTA Red 3 def Rockhampton Red 0

12 Boys: Coomera Blue 5 def Gold Coast 3

12 Girls: Rockhampton Red 7 def Toowoomba White 5

14 Boys: Gold Coast 4 def Rockhampton Red 3

14 Girls: Gold Coast 4 def BMTA Red 1

16 Boys: Rockhampton 7 def Redlands Red 6

16 Girls: BMTA Red 6 def Palm Beach 5

18 Boys: Rockhampton 5 def Redlands 3

18 Girls: Gold Coast 7 def Bilambil 5