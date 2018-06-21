Gympie Touch grand final royalty set for battle

ON THE BALL: Liam Urwin is just one of the players to watch in the senior touch grand finals.

ON THE BALL: Liam Urwin is just one of the players to watch in the senior touch grand finals. LEEROY TODD

Touch Footy: It will be a battle of grand final royalty in the Men's A-grade tonight at 8pm with Cottontail Limos and Ag Solutions going head-to-head for the fourth season in a row.

Despite Ag Solutions leading the table, Cottontail Limos have been just behind. Ag Solutions Andy Williams, Joe Chapman and Lachlan Williams will be hoping to continue their side's great season.

Cottontail Limos will be fighting to the end with Mitch King, Liam Urwin and Owen Dugdale leading the pack.

The Women's A-grade final at 7pm will be a tough contest between top placed Gympie Garage Doors and Panini's, who knocked out the second placed Tomahawks to ensure a grand final appearance.

The Gympie region's senior touch grand finals will be refereed by top ranked officials this weekend.

Referee Brett Freshwater, the second highest ranked referee in Australia, is just one of the big names coming to Albert Park this weekend.

The finals kick off at 6pm with the Men's C-grade top-of-the-table clash between first placed Nescafe Men's and second placed Sluggers.

With plenty of key players from either side able to lead their team forward, it will be the battle of the best.

The mixed grand finals are tomorrow from 5pm, and at 6pm the Four Mile Quarry Mixed Rely Dash for Cash will put up $400 to be won.

Each four person team, made up of two men and two women, will have to make it through the course which is made up of ball skills and a sprint.

All games will be played at Albert Park. Tonight's games will be played at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm and tomorrow's game will be 5pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm.