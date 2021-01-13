Gympie to throw a massive party for Australia Day 2021

Gympie will turn it on for its 2021 Australia Day celebrations.

Gympie will turn it on for its 2021 Australia Day celebrations.

In the Gympie region on Australia Day this year, the council will throw an official public celelebration which will include the announcement of the local 2021 Australia Day award, a citizenship ceremony Great Australian Bites events.

Prime Mary Valley business hits the market

The celebration to be conducted on Tuesday, January 26, will take place at The Pavilion Conference and Reception Centre on the Southside from 2.30pm to 8.15pm.

VOTE NOW: Help us decide who has Gympie’s Best Groomed Dog

“Gympie Regional Council is inviting members of the public to come together to reflect, respect and celebrate on Australia Day,” a council statement has announced.

“There will be something for the whole family to enjoy including delicious food from over 20 local suppliers and for the first time will feature a special Australia Day menu, showcasing each of their signature dishes,” it says.

Food demonstrations and the best live music will be on display across three stages, featuring

performances from local artists Alison Jensen, Dan Horne, Emma Beau, Mason Hope, Chris Ah Gee & Jazella, Linc Phelps, Aspy Jones and Tennessee Lights.

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says Gympie is a place where you can feel the community and residents should be proud to call Gympie home.

There will also be fun rides for the kids and an appearance by Australia Day Ambassador

Dominique Rizzo, who is one of Queensland’s leading chefs.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says Australia Day will provide an important opportunity for the Gympie region to reflect on the challenges of the past year and celebrate being together and being Australian.

“The Gympie region faced immense challenges, with many residents and local businesses

negatively affected by COVID-19 in addition to countless farmers being impacted by drought,” he said.

“What I am most proud of as Mayor of Gympie Regional Council is how our community rallied together during this tough time to help those in need.

“I am also looking forward to the Citizenship Ceremony and Australia Day Awards as I will have the honour of welcoming those that will make the pledge to call our beautiful country home and honour those that go above and beyond for the good of our region,” he said.

Entry to The Pavilion is free with parking available at the main gates of the Showgrounds.

Proudly supported by the Queensland Government as part of Queensland’s Australia Day program.

For more information, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/australiaday