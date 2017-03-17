Gympie to swelter today before weekend storms and dangerous surf

HIGH temperatures, hazardous surf and the threat of severe storms could make for a dicey weekend in the Gympie region.

The threat follows on from last night's electrical storm that nailed the Gympie sky with lightning, left hundreds of homes without power and saw Gympie's rain total for the week unbelievably rise to 101mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Diana Eadie says "isolated heavy storms” can not be ruled out around the Gympie region this weekend, which are most likely from the late morning tomorrow and throughout Sunday.

The heat is predicted to reach a sweltering 35 degrees today (six degrees above Gympie's usual March top temperature) which can be blamed on the moist north easterly winds.

"Getting a tropical in feed increases moist, hot and humid temperatures,” she told The Gympie Times.

The chance of showers is medium to high through out the weekend, especially on the Cooloola Coast where rain is more likely to be wide spread than Gympie.

The coast will also cop rough and powerful surf conditions which the Bureau is warning could be hazardous to beach activities and for boaties.

Easterly two to three meters offshore waves and choppy conditions will develop tomorrow and persist on Sunday, Ms Eadie said.

"It will push further inland as well as delivering a lot of force behind the waves,” she explained.

But she said while the strong south westerly winds will make conditions quite 'interesting for surfers', the choppy and wet nature will not make it a surfer's paradise.

She said the increased cloud cover and the wind coming form a cooler source tomorrow (south and south east) will bring a slight drop in temperature.

Tomorrow is predicted to be 33 degrees and Sunday 31 degrees.