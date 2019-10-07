Gympie to swelter in 37C savage blast from the west

THE hottest blast of temperatures since last summer is upon Gympie with a sweltering high of 37C predicted to hit today and tomorrow.

At nine degrees above average, Gympie is predicted to fare mildly better than Gayndah to the west that will see temperatures in the early 40s in the coming two days.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said dry, hot wind from the west is driving the rise in a severe temperatures turn that was uncommon so early in October.

"North westerly winds over the next day or two are bringing the warmer temperatures from the Queensland interior down to the south east,” she said.

Gympie is in for a stinker today and tomorrow. Contributed

With it, the intense heat is driving a new severe fire warning for the region- likely to be in place tomorrow, Ms Wong said.

Isolated storms, that could eventuate this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon in the region, will add to the fire threat for the dry landscape, Ms Wong said.

"Dry-lightning can be an ignition source for fires,” she said.

The severe heat will be replaced with a cold front, the forecaster said, that is likely to start crossing the state on Wednesday when temperatures are predicted to return to Gympie's October average - with a top likely about 28C, she said.

Night-time temperatures will offer some reprieve tonight and tomorrow night with temperatures likely to drop to 16C and 17C.