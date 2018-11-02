Gympie to suffer: Extreme UV, heat wave-like temps

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Gympie next week - with a low-intensity heatwave expected fro the region.

IF IT wasn't for the reprieve when the sun goes down, Gympie would be in the throws of a severe heatwave next week.

Sweltering day-time temperatures are expected to reach 35C on Sunday and 36C from Monday to Wednesday, but will be made more bearable by the night-time temperatures that will not be much above the Gympie average of 17C for this time of year.

The day-time temperatures will be at least five degrees above the average from Sunday for four days, BoM meteorologist Vinord Anand said, making it a low-intensity heatwave.

He said minimum and maximum temperatures both had to be more than three degrees above average on consecutive days to class as a more severe heatwave.

The dry, hot heat is a product of a weakened ridge of high pressure that usually direct cool winds, he said.

It will be intensified by Gympie's extreme UV index rating of 11.

He said the pattern was not unusual for this time of year and is a taste of some of the weather we are likely to see in the coming months.

"The expectation going into summer is for warmer and drier conditions than average,” Mr Anand said.

The start to November follows a scorching October, that was the hottest on record for some Queensland towns.

Tomorrow is expected to reach 33C in Gympie.