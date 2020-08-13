Gympie to share in $36.8m to prepare, recover from bushfires
GYMPIE region is among Queensland regions in line to share in $36.8 million for bushfire recovery projects, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced today.
The funding, which is jointly delivered by the Australian and Queensland Governments on a 50/50 basis, will support a range of projects in 13 local council areas determined by the Queensland Government that were most heavily impacted by last year’s bushfire season, including Noosa and Gympie.
“This funding is to enable to next step in recovery, the longer-term projects that will build a better future for Noosa and Gympie following the disruption from the bushfires,” Mr O’Brien said.
“The funding will enable the local communities to lead recovery efforts, by identifying projects that support their specific, local recovery needs.”
Local councils and state agencies will be invited to submit expressions of interest for up to $5 million for projects such as new infrastructure or upgrades to existing infrastructure, initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, local recovery support for businesses, local industry recovery, and neighbourhood and community activities that focus on building capacity, community strength and resilience.
“Each area will identify different priorities to focus on for long-term recovery, and I encourage anyone who has ideas about suitable projects to speak to their local council,” Mr O’Brien said.
For more information on Local Economic Recovery funding, including details on how to apply, please visit www.qra.qld.gov.au/LER
Councils and state agencies can submit expressions of interest to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority by 7 September 2020.
Eligible local government areas are Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gympie, Ipswich, Livingstone, Lockyer Valley, Mareeba, Noosa, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba