Gympie to share in $36.8m to prepare, recover from bushfires

A montage of images captured during the devastating Woolooga bushfire of 2018

GYMPIE region is among Queensland regions in line to share in $36.8 million for bushfire recovery projects, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced today.

The funding, which is jointly delivered by the Australian and Queensland Governments on a 50/50 basis, will support a range of projects in 13 local council areas determined by the Queensland Government that were most heavily impacted by last year’s bushfire season, including Noosa and Gympie.

Woolooga fire 2018.

“This funding is to enable to next step in recovery, the longer-term projects that will build a better future for Noosa and Gympie following the disruption from the bushfires,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The funding will enable the local communities to lead recovery efforts, by identifying projects that support their specific, local recovery needs.”

Veteran Rural Fire Brigade officer Michael Bird with QFES Acting Area Director Ross Stacey at Gympie Airport, where water bombers filled up to "air attack" the bushfire at Black Snake last year.

Local councils and state agencies will be invited to submit expressions of interest for up to $5 million for projects such as new infrastructure or upgrades to existing infrastructure, initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, local recovery support for businesses, local industry recovery, and neighbourhood and community activities that focus on building capacity, community strength and resilience.

Cattle flee the flames of the devastating Woolooga bushfire of 2018.

“Each area will identify different priorities to focus on for long-term recovery, and I encourage anyone who has ideas about suitable projects to speak to their local council,” Mr O’Brien said.

For more information on Local Economic Recovery funding, including details on how to apply, please visit www.qra.qld.gov.au/LER

Councils and state agencies can submit expressions of interest to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority by 7 September 2020.

Drone footage of the devastation in Woolooga after a fire destroyed more than 4700 acres in 2018.

Eligible local government areas are Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gympie, Ipswich, Livingstone, Lockyer Valley, Mareeba, Noosa, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba