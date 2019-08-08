Gympie to save Brisbane from itself

PLANNING: A Sunshine Coast demonstration agaisnt planning scheme changes, an accompaniment to the population growth headed Gympie's way.

PLANNING: A Sunshine Coast demonstration agaisnt planning scheme changes, an accompaniment to the population growth headed Gympie's way. John McCutcheon

GYMPIE region residents are entering one of the great "I-told-you-so” moments of history as governments are faced with the unmanageable consequences of big city centralisation.

Gympie's economically important government offices have been shrinking or closing for a generation, with professional and administrative jobs disappearing, along with their economic contribution to the region, in the areas like transport, main roads, primary industries and forestry.

The Regional Australia Institute this week highlighted the financial and social costs of overcrowded cities and under-utilised regions, predicting that cities like Gympie could soon be the outer suburbs of huge cities like Brisbane is expected to become in the next 30 years.

RAI co-CEO Kim Houghton says Australia faces a decisive moment if Brisbane's population growth continues as projected.

"The new research has shown that many workers living in our outer city suburbs could be financially better off if they moved to regional Australia,” he said.

"Many home owners in our state capitals are paying double the mortgage of their regional city counterparts, but have a similar average wage.”

The RAI has called for a new national campaign to promote national awareness of the opportunities offered by regional Australia and the need to supercharge near-city regions rather than overload capital cities.

"Australia's population is set to grow by up to 19 million by 2056, with Sydney and Melbourne paving the way towards mega-city status and Brisbane expected to be as big and unwieldy as Sydney and Melbourne today.”

The solution, said Dr Houghton, is to boost the regions and cushion Brisbane, where outer the suburban population is expected to nearly triple.

Co-CEO Liz Ritchie says Brisbane residents are coping with higher home prices and rising commuter distances.