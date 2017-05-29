Gympie to rally for victims of domestic violence

Gympie will be hosting a red rose rally to in support of victims of domestic violence.

TWO women die every week in Australia from domestic violence, and Gympie residents will be showing their support at a rally for the victims which will start at the Old Gympie Court House in Channon St from 9.45am tomorrow.

The Red Rose Rally is to show solidarity and respect for women, ensuring that this community has zero tolerance for abuse.

Participants are asked to show their support by wearing black.

May is Domestic and Family Prevention Month, and you are invited to attend the rally outside the Old Gympie Court House in Channon Street as part of the campaign for Gympie and surrounding areas.

Of the women killed, the majority occur as the women are attempting to leave or after she has left; it is the most dangerous time for a woman in a violent relationship.

This event is supported by members of the Cooloola Partnerships Against Domestic and Family Violence Network. Enquiries - please phone Gympie & District Women's Health Centre on 54836 588.