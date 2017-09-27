Gympie to join neighbourhood

SPOTLIGHT ON BARGAINS: Neighbours Aid Community Store at Gympie manager Debbie Collins is hard at work setting up the new shop in River Rd.

SPOTLIGHT ON BARGAINS: Neighbours Aid Community Store at Gympie manager Debbie Collins is hard at work setting up the new shop in River Rd. Donna Jones

FOLK who love a bargain, seasoned op shoppers and people who need good-quality second-hand items at great prices should be getting excited about the new op shop opening in Gympie.

Set up is well under way at the new premises at 54-56 River Rd and volunteer recruitment is top priority.

"Neighbours Aid is very excited to have this opportunity here in Gympie,” store manager Debbie Collins said.

"Gympie is a wonderful town full of wonderful people and we can't wait to show them what Neighbours Aid has become well known for on the Sunshine Coast and that is great service, great prices and quality second-hand products.

"We would love to meet with anybody who is willing to give their time and become part of what will be a fantastic team and of course we are taking goodsdonations from September 25.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Neighbours Aid Community Stores Inc is a locally founded not-for-profit organisation, which has its flagship store in Nambour and has since opened stores in Caloundra, Lawnton, Maroochydore and Mooloolaba.

Primarily run by volunteers, NACS funds projects for needy children in Kenya, Malawi, India and Israel.

Locally they fund a healthy meal program at Gulf Christian College, a Normanton indigenous school.

"In Gympie, we will provide volunteering opportunities for job seekers to gain employable skills in warehousing and retail, seniors wanting to use their skills and participate in our community and people with special needs and disabilities are able to feel a part of a team,” Mrs Collins said.

"At the same time the donation of goods helps reduce our landfill and we are able to offer people in need in our community goods at great prices.

"Of course, to make all of this happen we will need more wonderful volunteers to donate their time or goods to the store.”

Doors open to the public on Tuesday, October 3, with all clothing half-price all week.

The store will be open 8.30am-4pm Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

A grand-opening sausage sizzle will be held on Saturday, October 7, from 9am-noon.

For more information about the store, volunteering or NACS phone 5476 2383.