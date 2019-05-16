Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie to host only Queensland performance of hit comedy theatre show.
Gympie to host only Queensland performance of hit comedy theatre show. Kevin Farmer
News

Gympie to host only Qld performance of hit comedy show

16th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR one night only, Gympie audiences can catch '80s heart-throb Christopher Atkins, star of the movie Blue Lagoon, in the only Queensland performance of hit stage show Ladies Night.

The performance will take place at the Civic Centre on Saturday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

Former 80s Heart throb Christopher Atkins will star in the stage comedy Ladies Night, coming to Gympie on May 25.
Former 80s Heart throb Christopher Atkins will star in the stage comedy Ladies Night, coming to Gympie on May 25.

This hilarious comedy also stars Steven Tandy from The Sullivans and Alli Pope from Steaming, Calendar Girls and Menopause - The Musical.

Despite the title, this ultimate night out is not just for the girls and is the story of five unemployed guys, motivated by The Chippendales to form a male strip act, in order to make some fast cash.

They pitch the notion to a local club owner and take lessons from a slightly shop-worn dance instructor with a heart-of-gold in all manner of things, including what women really want from a male stripper - and how to deliver it.

Written by Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair, Ladies Night has been translated into 12 languages and remains New Zealand's most commercially successful play of all time.

Alli Pope and Steven Tandy in a scene from Ladies Night.
Alli Pope and Steven Tandy in a scene from Ladies Night.

With eight sell-out tours of Britain and the UK, it won France's premiere theatre award for comedy, The Moliere Prize, in 2001.

A spokeswoman for the production company said it would be a really good night out.

"It's the kind of show that you can even take your granny to - cheeky, fun a little bit naughty, and a damn good giggle!”

With fabulous tunes such as Hot Stuff, Smooth Operator, I will Survive, Bad to the Bone and heaps more, Ladies Night will have the crowd dancing in their seats.

Tickets cost $32 for adults and $28 for concession and are available through QTIX on qtix.com.au/gcc/event/gcc_ladies_night_19.

live theatre musical comedy theatre production whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    premium_icon Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    News Council staff say feedback 'strongly supports' the move