Gympie to host only Qld performance of hit comedy show

Gympie to host only Queensland performance of hit comedy theatre show. Kevin Farmer

FOR one night only, Gympie audiences can catch '80s heart-throb Christopher Atkins, star of the movie Blue Lagoon, in the only Queensland performance of hit stage show Ladies Night.

The performance will take place at the Civic Centre on Saturday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

This hilarious comedy also stars Steven Tandy from The Sullivans and Alli Pope from Steaming, Calendar Girls and Menopause - The Musical.

Despite the title, this ultimate night out is not just for the girls and is the story of five unemployed guys, motivated by The Chippendales to form a male strip act, in order to make some fast cash.

They pitch the notion to a local club owner and take lessons from a slightly shop-worn dance instructor with a heart-of-gold in all manner of things, including what women really want from a male stripper - and how to deliver it.

Written by Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair, Ladies Night has been translated into 12 languages and remains New Zealand's most commercially successful play of all time.

Alli Pope and Steven Tandy in a scene from Ladies Night.

With eight sell-out tours of Britain and the UK, it won France's premiere theatre award for comedy, The Moliere Prize, in 2001.

A spokeswoman for the production company said it would be a really good night out.

"It's the kind of show that you can even take your granny to - cheeky, fun a little bit naughty, and a damn good giggle!”

With fabulous tunes such as Hot Stuff, Smooth Operator, I will Survive, Bad to the Bone and heaps more, Ladies Night will have the crowd dancing in their seats.

Tickets cost $32 for adults and $28 for concession and are available through QTIX on qtix.com.au/gcc/event/gcc_ladies_night_19.