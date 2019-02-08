Menu
Sweltering radar predictions (above) for Gympie on Wednesday, courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology.
Gympie to get taste of real 37C summer this week

Frances Klein
8th Feb 2019 8:37 AM
TEMPERATURES are about to take a turn to the north, with increasing maximums this week predicted to hit the high 30s by mid-week in Gympie.

Wednesday is forecast to reach 37C through out the day, at least five degrees above the maximums we've been seeing and seven degrees more than the average for this time of year.

The heat is predicted to hit after the shower activity that has been dominating the week, particularly in the mornings, clears Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said.

Gympie's weekly forecast, courtesy of BoM.
Today is predicted to reach 31C, tomorrow 32C, Sunday 35C, Monday 33C and next Tuesday 35C.

Wet weekend days lie ahead first though with a trough moving in from the west over the next few days, potentially bringing thunderstorms and a wet Monday as well, Mr Stoney said.

The trough will also be responsible for dragging in warmer air from the north east before clearing off.

Following the third driest January on record, the coming weather activity is more in line with the usual fluctuations of a Gympie summer.

Sweltering radar predictions (above ) for Gympie on Wednesday, courtesy of BoM.
"We haven't been seeing typical summer weather,” Mr Stoney said.

"Most of South East Queensland has been very dry - we've had a big high pressure system sitting in the area and not really moving.

"It was pretty unusual that it did not move for all of January. High pressure systems suppress a lot of the weather.”

The hottest February day recorded in Gympie was 41C in 2017.

Gympie is predicted to hit 37C on Wednesday.
