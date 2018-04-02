Gympie to get new retirement village

RETIRING IN STYLE: Nev Harrington in front of the newly constructed club house at Willow Village.

YOU may not necessarily think "boutique” in the same sentence as "retirement village”, but Nev and Adele Harrington of Silax Pty Ltd want you to.

"Our vision is to create the most friendly and affordable boutique retirement village in Queensland,” Mr Harrington said.

The Harringtons started to develop the large portion of farmland they owned just off Sorensen Rd in the early 1990s and it later became the Willow Grove Estate. Now, the final parcel of land on that estate, at the end of Willow Grove Rd, is set to become Willow Village Residential Park.

Willow Village already has a completed central club house, and construction is in the final stages on the first two villas, in the initial release of seven.

A plan of the Willow Village complex once it is completed. The central club house is finished and the first two villas are nearing completion, while the other five villas in the initial release are at various stages of completion. Contributed

Mr Harrington said responses to the project had been really positive with three of the initial stage villas already under contract despite the fact marketing of the villas had not yet started.

"At the present time however, it is a construction site...We are allowing interested persons to inspect work in progress so they can decide their future plans,” he said.

Restricted to residents over the age of 55, the village will be a securely gated community where its occupants will be able to downsize as they move into the next phase of their lives.

Nev Harrington inside the kitchen of one of the almost completed villas at Willow Village. Renee Albrecht

Each of the villas contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms and the entire complex has been modelled around the refined Hampton's style of decor and design.

All are fully detached from one another and will feature a small private yard and covered patio, a single car remote controlled garage and are air-conditioned throughout.

Mr and Mrs Harrington will be moving into the first villa once it is completed and plan to have a front seat on the construction of the eventual 26 villas on site.

Once completed, the complex will have a swimming pool, a community bus and sculptured park lands and gardens, in addition to the already constructed club house.