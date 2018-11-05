Gympie to get new medical clinic

Felicity Hogan is one of the practice owners of a new clinic due to open in January next year - Medical on Mary.

IF YOU have noticed the construction work that has been occurring on Young St, next to the Gympie Post Office, you already know where Gympie's newest clinic is going to be situated.

The new clinic, Medical on Mary, (the front entrance of which will be located on Mary St) is the work of owners Felicity Hogan and Jennifer Arrazola.

Speaking with Mrs Hogan she explained that both women and their families were keen to open the clinic having seen a gap in healthcare currently on offer to Gympie region residents.

To fill this gap, the new clinic will be open from Sunday to Friday, with some late evening opening hours to be determined sometime in the future.

Mrs Hogan, who has more than five years experience as a practice manager and more than 15 years experience in health care management said she and her family are invested in the region, with her husband having grown up in the area and she, herself, having lived and worked in Gympie since 2002.

Her daughter attends school in Gympie and the couple are expecting their second child very soon.

Medical on Mary under construction in Young St. The clinic is due to open in January of next year. Contributed

She is also a member of the local community advisory council to the Primary Healthcare Network.

Mrs Hogan said her drive is in giving high quality healthcare that exceeds patient expectations and one of the ways the new clinic will do this is by having a staff of nurses who will see patients before they see the doctor, giving them a thorough check-up.

"I like helping people and I've always enjoyed striving to find and fix things that we can do better - making improvements. We'd also like to address the concern of long wait times,” she said.

Mrs Hogan said since coming to Gympie in 2002, she feels very much like a local.

"I like the fact that it's growing, but it's still a country town at heart. If I haven't seen someone for five years, I can just pick up a conversation like I only just saw them yesterday,” she said.

Mrs Arrazola and her husband, Dr Percy Arrazola are also keen to establish themselves more fully in the Gympie area.

Dr Arrazola worked previously at the Gympie Hospital and Mrs Arrazola has a clinical background, working and living in the Gympie area for the past eight years or more.

The new clinic is still under-construction but is due to be completed sometime next moth but the opening won't be until sometime in January.

Medical on Mary will be taking new patients from December onwards, including more than 50 mental health patients who are currently required to go through the Gympie Hospital health service.

The clinic will have two full time GPs (one of whom will be Dr Percy Arrazola who specialises in skin cancer detection and prevention) and a part time GP.

Patients from all across the region will be welcome at the new practice and it is hoped that at some point in the future the clinic will have regular clinics at rural centres around the region.

But in the meantime, the focus is for building the clinic up at it's Mary St location.

"If people are happy to travel, we're happy to see them,” Mrs Hogan said.