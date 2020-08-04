Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Plans to build a 100 bed aged care centre at the Southside have been lodged with the council.
Plans to build a 100 bed aged care centre at the Southside have been lodged with the council.
News

Gympie to get a new 100-bed aged care centre

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
4th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AGED care could get a shot in the arm soon with plans unveiled for a proposed 100-bed centre at Southside.

South Australian-based developer Kirkbride Architects have asked Gympie Regional Council to approve plans for a vacant 1.2ha block of land sitting at the intersection of Copp and Ramsay Roads.

They want to build a single story centre able to cater for 100 beds.

The initial plans for the centre.
The initial plans for the centre.

It will have 40 parking spaces, including two for disabled access, with access from both streets.

A men’s shed is also proposed as part of the original plans.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The developers said the centre will “support and provide additional housing choice for Gympie’s older residents”.

However the project has prompted the council to ask for more information, particularly in regards to the centre’s setback from the roads and how it will mitigate any impact on neighbouring residences.

The council has asked for more information about a number of key factors before it can make a decision about the single-story proposal.
The council has asked for more information about a number of key factors before it can make a decision about the single-story proposal.

Aged care has been identified as one of the region’s upcoming growth industries; the region’s median age has risen at more than four times the State’s average, shifting from 41.8 years in 2008 to 46.6 years in 2018.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

aged care development gympie council gympie development gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Log truck crashes in Gympie’s west

        premium_icon BREAKING: Log truck crashes in Gympie’s west

        News A popular thoroughfare has been cut off by the crash

        What we know about woman caught in Gympie after border hop

        premium_icon What we know about woman caught in Gympie after border hop

        News Police say woman from Victoria was in Queensland for two days before being caught...

        Why ‘most Qld businesses will go bust in the next year’

        premium_icon Why ‘most Qld businesses will go bust in the next year’

        News OPINION: A third of businesses believe that trading conditions are so poor they...

        Major delays as caravan rollover blocks Bruce Hwy

        premium_icon Major delays as caravan rollover blocks Bruce Hwy

        Breaking Drivers are being urged to avoid the highway after a caravan rollover