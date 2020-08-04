Gympie to get a new 100-bed aged care centre

Plans to build a 100 bed aged care centre at the Southside have been lodged with the council.

AGED care could get a shot in the arm soon with plans unveiled for a proposed 100-bed centre at Southside.

South Australian-based developer Kirkbride Architects have asked Gympie Regional Council to approve plans for a vacant 1.2ha block of land sitting at the intersection of Copp and Ramsay Roads.

They want to build a single story centre able to cater for 100 beds.

The initial plans for the centre.

It will have 40 parking spaces, including two for disabled access, with access from both streets.

A men’s shed is also proposed as part of the original plans.

The developers said the centre will “support and provide additional housing choice for Gympie’s older residents”.

However the project has prompted the council to ask for more information, particularly in regards to the centre’s setback from the roads and how it will mitigate any impact on neighbouring residences.

The council has asked for more information about a number of key factors before it can make a decision about the single-story proposal.

Aged care has been identified as one of the region’s upcoming growth industries; the region’s median age has risen at more than four times the State’s average, shifting from 41.8 years in 2008 to 46.6 years in 2018.

