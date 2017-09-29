Gympie to explode in Mothar of all showdowns

THE action on Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway this weekend will have to be seen to be believed as the new "Magic on the Mountain” season kicks off with the Corbet's Group Modified Sedan Showdown.

Club president, Allan Jennings, said, "The staging of this event has been a bit of a gamble by the club but Corbet's Group have been magnificent supporters right from the beginning as have the competitors themselves.

"I am quite sure that the fans will be enthralled by the action over the weekend,” he said.

Fans attending this race meeting will notice a few changes to the iconic speedway circuit; all of which are aimed at improving the comfort of the patrons as they witness the speed and excitement as only the Mountain is able to produce.

The season's opening two night meeting has attracted the best Modified Sedan competitors to the Mountain by offering staggering totals of prize money for the event.

Competitors will race over a series of three rounds of heats tonight with the intention of securing as many points as possible.

Two "Mini Feature” events, based on the points scored, will complete the Modified Sedan action for the first night.

Sunday night will see the Modified Sedans race two more rounds of heats again trying to acquire as many points as possible. The top 16 qualifiers will go straight into the 35 lap final with the remainder of the field having to come through a "B” Main.

"B Mains are always nothing short of hectic and I am sure that this Sunday's will be right up there when it comes to chaos,” Mr Jennings said.

Fans are invited to witness the trophy presentation ceremony immediately following the completion of the Feature Final.

A magnificent array of trophies will be presented as well as those attractive amounts of prize money.

As well as the Modified Sedans competing this weekend on Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway; big fields of Production Sedans, National 4's, Street Stocks, Junior Sedans and Modlites will all be there racing over two separate meetings on both nights.

Aiden Raymont will be racing in Gympie this weekend. Contributed

Racers converge on the mountain

Production Sedans

A great field of Production Sedans has nominated for racing on Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway over this weekend. The two nights of action will actually be two separate race meetings; so, the pressure stays on all weekend.

Gympie Club Point Score winner last season, Doug Rigby, will be focused in getting the new season off to a flyer as he defends his title. This class is so close and highly competitive, so, to win, a few lucky breaks are needed. Doug has the ability to find those breaks.

Daniel Henshaw is a new driver on the way up. He had a few mechanical failures last season but has put them behind him and is ready for a successful new season.

Former Queensland champion Chris Pagel is also hoping to put mechanical failures behind him and return to the winners' circle this weekend. The G2 car is all set to go.

Others to watch closely are Josh Crang in the immaculate Commodore G8, Jim Cowley with his vast experience, Patrick Brennan who is a young man in a hurry, Sarah Franz, Dayne Francis, Kayla Stokes, Neil Keldoulis and Adrian Stott.

National 4's

Queensland champion Justin Weir heads the list of National 4's this weekend. The Escort has been rebuilt and ready to go again. He will hand the car over to brother Tim for the Sunday night.

The main opposition to the Weir car will come from Jack Kay and the amazing Toyota Altezza. If Jack can get all of the power onto the track, just watch out.

Of the remainder of the field, Darryl Oliver, Brock Hancock, Matthew Claydon, Hayden Turner and Dan Smith are all capable of recording a win.

Junior Sedans

A very pleasingly large field of these 'stars of the future' has nominated for this weekend's racing on the Mountain.

Of course, heading the field is Ardie Jonic, who has rewritten the accomplishment book on Junior Sedans. He has dominated on the Mountain for a number of seasons and it will be difficult to see that not happening again this season.

With the Junior Sedan racing over two separate race meetings over the weekend, Ardie's main opposition will arrive on Sunday. Bundaberg's Casey Collins and Kurtis Peall and Rockhampton's Mason Cameron may be able to give him a hurry along.

Good luck this weekend and into the future for the large list of beginner drivers on show in the Junior Sedans this weekend.

THRILLS: 14-year-old Junior Sedans racer Ardie Jonic of Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

Street Stocks / Modlites

Caboolture's Peter Thompson and Gympie's Ryan Kahler head the field of Street Stocks on show for the weekend.

Queensland champion Terry Leerentveld has proven to be too strong for the rest on the Mountain in the Modlites in the past. It would be hard to tip against him this weekend even though there will be 18 of these incredibly quick little open wheeler cars competing.

For all speedway fans, Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway has programmed the very best action that there is this weekend. The Mountain never fails to provide thrills, spills and excitement.

Nominations for Corbet's Group Showdown

Modified Sedans

The list of Modified Sedan drivers competing in the Corbet's Group Modified Sedan Showdown is most impressive.

It contains four former Australian Champions, all of whom call the Mountain their home track.

This fact alone should lead to close exciting race action.

Gympie's Aidan Raymont got his season off to a winning start by claiming victory in the Carnival of Power in Toowoomba just last weekend. He has a national title under his belt and he knows how to win on the Mountain.

Aidan will start the weekend as one of the hot favourites.

Also on the list of former national champions is Gary Pagel who will be piloting the Mackay-based Wellby Commodore over the weekend. Gary won the Modified Series held on the Kingaroy track in this car and, although perhaps now considered a veteran in the class, will be extremely difficult to beat. He enjoys being out the front in the clean air.

Brett Baxter will pilot a Brisbane-based Ford race car over the weekend. Brett is a hard, competitive driver and used the Friday Practice night to come to terms with a very powerful Ford racing machine. Everything is going according to plan, he will be at or near the front at the end of racing on Sunday night.

Tim Atkin is a well-known local star on the Mountain. Although his national title was in the Production Sedan class, he has completed some memorable meetings in the Nashy's Produce Commodore. A fierce competitor, he will be in all of the action over the weekend.

Toowoomba's Sean Black has been most impressive on the Mountain previously, but in a Super Sedan. This weekend, the top-class V/8 driver will pilot the CR27 Commodore .After Friday's practice session he has worked out the Modified and is ready for business.

Victorian Kye Walters is a highly regarded Modified Sedan driver in his state. He loves the unique layout of the Mountain and, after a Friday practice session, is confident of a good showing for his first visit here.

South Burnett's Mick Shelford won two Modified Sedan features on the Mountain last season and is keen to get back here to repeat that dose.

All of the Gympie-based cars would have to be given a chance of success on their home track. Gympie cars are more than competitive wherever they race and are all ready for the action this weekend.

Lee Steffens won the Club Modified Sedan Point Score last season; Glenn Pagel is a multiple winner in G4 wherever he competes; Mark Raymont is one of the fiercest competitors anywhere and wants only to win; Brad Yarrow is one of the newer brigade with a yearning for success; Jamie O'Meara is also one of the newer brigade who would like nothing better than to knock off some of his more fancied opponents; and Jessica O'Meara is there as the female in the division who has beaten the men on more than one occasion.

The South Burnett Club will be well represented by former Queensland champion Gavin Fletcher, Aaron Alcock and David Head. All of these are more than capable of leading everyone else home at the end of the feature.

Sunshine Coast will be represented by Troy Sismey in his amazing Ford Cortina and newcomer Jason Dreaver.

Maryborough has Kent Shelford and Brayden Pacey competing for honours this weekend. Both have proven in the past as being capable of coming home as winners.

Toowoomba will be represented by Peter White and Peter Gray, while Caboolture will be relying on Russell Harris.

David Jacobi is the sole New South Wales representative and would like nothing better than to win a major event in Queensland.