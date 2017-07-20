Gympie to drop almost 10 degrees overnight

UPDATE Thursday 7am:

IF YOU thought it was a tad cool this morning then you might want to invest in some thermal underwear because the temperature in Gympie is set to drop by almost 10 degrees overnight.

From a low of 11.2 degrees at 6am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology maintaining its prediction that Friday morning will plunge to a two-degree minimum with a good chance of frost in the region.

Forecaster Rick Threlfall said the wind, which made it self known yesterday, had kept temperatures warmer but would now ease with still, cold air taking its place.

OUCH: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Gympie's temperature to drop to two degrees on Friday morning. Contributed

"When the winds drop off, it allows the temperatures to fall away overnight,” Mr Threfall told The Gympie Times.

He said the temperature change was significant and the last time Gympie was this cold - at two degrees - was August last year.

Saturday is predicted to give us another chilly start at four degrees, but Monday will bring some reprieve Mr Threfall said, when day time maximums also increase.

Brace yourself Gympie, the cold is on its way. Contributed

EARLIER (Tuesday 7am):

BRACE yourself Gympie, cold, dry and windy conditions are about to be delivered to your doorstep, according to chilly predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology.

After a relatively mild winter so far, three things are predicted to make this week a shock; a cold air mass moving in, biting wind and the sudden drop following a preceding warmth.

Forecaster harry Clark said the big chill is predicted to arrive Wednesday when a cold blast follows directly after a trough from the west gives a entree of warmer nights and days.

BLANKET: A deep fog covering Gympie on Tuesday morning. Frances Klein

The cold will continue through until the weekend, Mr Clark said, with the icy blast peaking on Friday morning when a frosty low of two degrees is predicted.

"It's going to be cold, dry and really quite windy, " Mr Clark told The Gympie Times this morning.

Want to keep up to date with the latest Gympie weather? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

"Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be the coldest nights.”

"It wouldn't take much to get below zero.”

CHILL: Gympie is in for a cold few days from mid week. Chart courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The still and dry conditions mean the temperature can drop quite rapidly overnight, he said, bringing big variations within the same regions.

"When it's so calm and still the cold air tends to pool - that's when you get big variations.

"Places a few streets away and have a big difference,” he said.

Mr Clark the wind chill, will add to the experience, dropping the "feels like” temperature even more for those exposed.

"It will feel quite chilly because to this day it's been a relatively mild winter.”