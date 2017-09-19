Gympie to bring back the BnS - faint-hearted need not apply

Get ready to get your B&S Ball on Gympie!

Kelly Butterworth

THE Gympie region's 80's vibe grabbed national headlines earlier this year and plans to revive the country tradition of the B&S Ball here later this year will get even more attention.

B&S (or Bachelor and Spinster) Balls were huge in the 1980s in rural and regional Queensland, when thousands of people would drive for hours to attend one (and the recovery the next day).

This November, Gympie is bringing it all back.

The Gympie Gold Diggers BnS Ball will be held at the Gympie Showgrounds on November 4.

This will be an 18-plus event. B&S Balls are not for the faint-hearted, warns the flier put out by the Gympie Show Society.

They contain a mix of adult and immature behaviour.

Gates will open to the Gympie Showgrounds from 1pm on the day of the "ball”.

For revellers staying overnight camping is included in the entry price.

Games and a bar will kick off from 3pm with a young farmer's challenge and a gold nugget hunt. There will also be a make-up competition with a difference - males only.

Live music and a full bar will be in operation in the main arena from 5pm.

Organiser have lined up some of Australian country music's finest, with the Toombs Bros (Andy and Duncan), Brooke Schubert, Luke Dickens and Gympie's own Linc Phelps.

Funds raised will be going to support Miss Showgirl entrant Josie Laird.

This is an event for the young and the not-so-young who enjoy a fantastic night of fun, frivolity and live entertainment.

The Gold Diggers B&S Ball is strictly a black tie event - NO BLACK TIE NO ENTRY.

"Girls not wanting to wear heels under your frocks, boots, volleys or thongs are options,” says the flier.

" Don't spend a future on your clobber, visit the local op shops who are stocking up on their black and white attire for sale.”

A recovery breakfast will be available from 7am Sunday.

Early bird tickets on sale now at $85 each - online from https://sunshinecoasttickets.com.au or at the Royal Hotel and Musicians Garage, Mary Street in Gympie.

Early bird offer closes September 30, and tickets are then $100 each.