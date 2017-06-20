Gympie to benefit as last NDIS cab off the rank

FUNDING: CoolArts Gympie's Elaine Thomson and Avenues Lifestyle Support Association's Tess Parker with the donation from the recent Australian Army Band concert.

GYMPIE is the last cab off the rank for the National Disability Insurance Scheme and a local disability support expert believes it will result in positives for the region.

The NDIS supports Australians under the age of 65, who have a permanent and significant disability.

The scheme has been rolling out in various areas of Australia since 2013 and will continue to until 2019.

Avenues Lifestyle Support Association chief executive officer Tess Parker said Gympie will benefit from the lessons of other regions when the rollout hits Gympie early-2019.

"We are the last region to receive the NDIS, the last cab off the rank so to speak so we will learn from all the others' lessons," Ms Parker said.

"In terms of funding It's not just about the business, the money is given to individuals and families so they can decide what to do, it gives them choice."

Ms Parker said Gympie has an advantage because the support services in the region have a long history of emphasising the clients choice when it comes to their support.

"Gympie services have always been strong when it comes to choice. At Avenues the clients actually get to choose their teams when it comes to who supports them."

Ms Parker said the NDIS funding will go beyond those who directly receive support.

"The actual impact is across the whole community," Ms Parker.

"It could be mechanics modifying vehicles or through to things like gyms."

Avenues Gympie recently received a financial boost, after CoolArts Gympie donated $733 from the Australian Army Band concert they hosted on June 11.

Charitable organisations, such as Avenues Lifestyle Support, rely on donations to provide additional activities which might not be supported by government funding, such as music lessons.

The Brisbane arm of the Australian Army Band performed to over 350 people at the Gympie Civic Centre, with a gold coin donation as entry fee.