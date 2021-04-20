Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

We get it. Journalists can be as popular as some politicians.

Here in our beautiful Gympie region, the people bringing you the news not only live and work locally but also genuinely want the best future for our region.

So, as we prepare for The Gympie Times to find its new home with its own dedicated landing page on the Courier Mail, I‘d like to reintroduce you to the people on the ground and encourage you to reach out if you see common interests and story subjects you’d like to see covered.

SHELLEY STRACHAN, Editor

Shelley Strachan has been Editor of the The Gympie Times for the past five years and was a journalist, sub editor, chief of staff and deputy editor for 25 years before that.

She is a proud Gympie-ite who grew up here and raised four children in the region, is passionate about her hometown, about being a voice and an advocate for its people, and about exposing, debating and resolving the issues facing the region.

Shelley leads the largest and most talented, multi award winning group of reporters in the Gympie region, providing local news 24/7 and giving comprehensive, professional coverage of the local courts, crime, council, schools, business, real estate and daily triumphs, challenges and tragedies that unfold locally.

“Like many of you, I was devastated by last year‘s closure of our print titles including The Gympie Times, and while there’s still print ink flowing in these veins, we must look to the future,” Shelley said.

WE'RE FOR YOU: The Gympie Times Editor Shelley Strachan is committed to delivering the news that is from the heart to Gympie readers.

“No one in their right mind would still be sitting in a regional newsroom if they did not truly believe they still had an essential role to play in reporting on and advocating for the community.

“There is no other organisation in this region providing scrutiny of the local council, courts etc and while it has undoubtedly been a bumpy road during the digital transition, I am wholly committed to ensuring our dedicated team rises to the challenge buoyed by a faster, easier to navigate website and user-friendly app.

“I welcome your feedback on what you would like to see more of in The Gympie Times, and what you would like to see less of.

“May we always live in a world where we have freedom of the press and where we can speak freely about opposing views.”

Email your letters and feedback to shelley.strachan@news.com.au

SCOTT KOVACEVIC, Deputy Editor

Scott Kovacevic is a senior news reporter who focuses on council, business and development.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with First Class Honours and a Masters Degree in Journalism.

He grew up in the Wide Bay, after a 12-year stint on the Gold Coast, and joined The Gympie Times in 2016.

Since then his sharp analysis and forensic coverage of the Gympie Regional Council has brought Gympie region voters an unprecedented understanding of the machinations, internal dramas and and issues of local government in this region.

His love of data and ability to pull it apart to reveal the sometimes surprising truths about many aspects of life in the Gympie region has helped readers understand the community they live in and the reality many must deal with.

Email Scott at scott.kovacevic@news.com.au

Scott Kovacevic, Deputy Editor of the Gympie Times.

JOSH PRESTON, Reporter

Josh Preston has been with The Gympie Times since 2018.

Josh was born in Victoria and moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2006. He studied a Bachelor of Communications majoring in Journalism at USC, graduating in 2017.

A passionate sportsman and seeker of justice, Josh is a campaigner for the underdog, and loves to find the humanity in any story he pursues.

You can email Josh at joshua.preston@news.com.au

Josh Preston, Gympie Times Reporter.

KRISTEN CAMP, Digital Producer

Kristen Camp became a part of The Gympie Times team in 2020.

Kristen grew up on the Sunshine Coast and has a Bachelor of Journalism.

She is the Times’s digital producer and breaking news specialist, but has enjoyed following the Gympie courts and reporting on the dramas, horrors and humanity their daily sittings can reveal.

You can email Kristen at kristen.camp@news.com.au

Kristen Camp, Gympie Times Digital Producer.

LIZ NEIL, Reporter

Elizabeth Neil is the newest member of our talented team, with a passion for court, crime and politics.

She was born and raised in north Brisbane and is a former student from St Rita’s College in Clayfield.

She recently graduated from QUT with a Bachelor of Journalism at the end of 2020.

Liz will be the Gympie Times court reporter when court is sitting, but will be out and about in the community as well, so don’t be shy, step up and say hi and welcome our new neighbour, friend and colleague.

You can email Liz at elizabeth.neil@news.com.au