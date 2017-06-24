Gympie Times reporter shares his secrets to a no work garden

Arthur Gorrie from The Gympie times getting his no dig garden happening.

IN MY no work garden I have applied the twin principles of laziness and greed, qualities which some might say have made this country what it is today.

Laziness decrees that only a small area is cultivated, and then not too energetically. Greed mandates overly close planting.

This is in line with my exploding garden theory, according to which you plant far too much and see what happens.

Last spring, I got the bug once more, the primeval stirring that tells the rugged outdoors man it's time to go to the shops and buy seeds, seedlings and fertilisers (in addition to the then Gympie Times' free seeds promotion).

Don't spend too much money, because you probably have to work for money and that is against the rules.

You will, however, be tempted to buy far too many seeds and seedlings, thinking "yes, I like that, and that looks nice and I should eat more of that”.

Remember vegetable gardening is only worth it if you enjoy it and, also, if it prompts healthier eating.

Preparing your garden bed is the nearest you'll get to work.

The idea behind my method is to have the earthworms do your tilling and the fungi rot down the weeds and grass.

A decent quality newspaper forms a weed-proof mulch which, when covered with hay, looks as though you've done a great job of weeding.

I recommend old copies of The Gympie Times or, at a pinch, some lesser publication.

You put manure down on the ground, organic so the worms can eat it, cover it with newspaper at least four or six sheets thick, put lime if necessary on top, along with the hay and wet it down so it doesn't blow away.

Leave it two weeks or so to kill the weeds and grass.

Then poke holes in the wet newsprint and put your seedlings in.

They'll have a couple of months head start on any weeds that may challenge them.

Water whenever you feel like getting out of other jobs around the house, let it grow and eat it.

My exceptionally small garden yielded untold beans and heaps of zucchini, so who cares about the failed tomatoes and corn?