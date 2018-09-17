Gympie Times picks up major News Media award

THE Gympie Times took out one of the major gongs of the 2018 News Media Awards in Sydney on Friday night, winning Community News Brand of the Year for the second year in a row, and the fourth time in the last five years.

It was then one of four finalists and News Brand of the Year category winners, The Weekend Australian, the Northern Territory News and The New Zealand Herald, short-listed for the top prize of News Brand of the Year, which went to The Weekend Australian.

The News Media Awards, formerly known as the PANPA Awards, are decided between the leading publications and journalists across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

The win comes off the back of The Gympie Times' recent News Corporation Achievements in Regional Journalism win, recognition for the paper's success in fast-tracking $1 billion in funding for the Gympie Bypass.

News Corp editorial director Bryce Johns praised the achievements.

"Well done to Shelley Strachan and her team, and when two different sets of judges can look at a paper and hand it their top award, you know you are dealing with something special.”

Ms Strachan was in Sydney to collect the award.

"Strong regional journalism has never been more important,” she said. "And I have never been prouder to be the leader of a regional news team.

"Rural and regional Australians continue to feel neglected and ignored by the corridors of power in Brisbane and Canberra, and local papers are often the only way they can make their voices heard.

"Even at the ground zero of politics - our local council - we give the people and the council a voice.

"We celebrate and grieve with every triumph and tragedy, every great local character we can find, and the thousands of stories that make up our community.

"Nobody covers the Gympie region like The Gympie Times. We have a dedicated newsroom of 11 journalists and photographers, working a seven day a week roster and competing in a 24/7 news cycle.

"Radio and television can pretend, but the truth is they don't have anyone dedicated to this region.

" We set the agenda, we lead the news. We've been doing it for 150 years.”

