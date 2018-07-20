Gympie Times a finalist for 2018 Newspaper of the Year

THE BEST: Gympie Times photographer Renee Albrecht's portrait of horse trainer Dennis Heinemann is up for a 2018 News Media Award.

THE BEST: Gympie Times photographer Renee Albrecht's portrait of horse trainer Dennis Heinemann is up for a 2018 News Media Award. Renee Albrecht

THE Gympie Times is one of eight finalists in the 2018 Community News Brand of the Year (formerly known as the Newspaper of the Year) across Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific.

It is the fifth year in a row The Gympie Times has been a finalist, winning Community Newspaper of the Year in 2017, 2015 and 2014.

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan and photographer Renee Albrecht at the 2017 awards, where Gympie Times won the PANPA Community Newspaper of the Year Award. Contributed

In addition, photographer Renee Albrecht is a finalist for Community Portrait, Feature or Lifestyle Photography for her portrait of local horse trainer Dennis Heinemann.

Winners will be announced at the 2018 News Media Awards gala dinner, hosted by The Chaser's Craig Reucassel and Andrew Hansen, on September 14, at the Hilton Sydney.

The power of regional media to connect strongly with the community was highlighted recently with the release of EMMA and Nielson readership figures revealing The Gympie Times has grown its audience by 10 per cent in the last six months.

Right now, but for only four more days, when you subscribe to The Gympie Times for 12-months, you'll also get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 - a deal worth $510, you pay just $364.

FIGHTING FOR THE GYMPIE REGION: Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D. Scott Kovacevic

Here's the lowdown on exactly what's included: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet, 12 months unlimited digital access to every story online and on the app, 12 months access to the digital print edition, 12 months digital access to The Courier-Mail+ including their +Rewards program worth $100s a year.

The Samsung Tab A 8.0 with Wi-Fi is one of the most versatile on the market.

It has a sleek design with smooth edges and a metal back, a brilliant 8MP camera and a 20 per cent brighter screen than previous models making surfing the net, watching movies or consuming your daily news a treat.

Head online to www.gympietimes.com.au/tablet or phone 1300 361 604.