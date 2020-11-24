Gympie Times $1 subscription deal: Number 1 for 152 years
THE glamour, beauty and excitement of formals week has come to an end, and what a week it was.
$1 subscription offer: trusted news from real journalists with a passion for the Gympie region
Now our schoolies are taking a well earned break, some on the Cooloola Coast, some at Noosa, some on the Sunshine Coast and some on the Gold Coast.
CLICK HERE: Schoolies at Noosa
PHOTOS: All the glamour, creativity and style of the James Nash formal
GALLERY: Cooloola Christian College pulls all the stops on formal night
Not all of them are behaving themselves it seems, but it’s to be hoped the Gympie cohort are doing their home town proud.
GALLERY: 29 stunning photos from the St Patrick’s College formal
The past couple of days have been pretty warm so perfect weather for haning out on the beach, and a cool change heading our way today (Tuesday) will certainly be welcome, as will the rain we also could be in for.
45 GORGEOUS PHOTOS: Gympie High graduates celebrate their formal in style
Nice falls in recent storms have been a blessing but the Gympie region needs a whole lot more rain to get the creeks running again and fill the dams.
IN PHOTOS: 21 dazzling snaps from the Victory College 2020 school formal
Community Groups and Sporting Clubs
I want to send a special message out to all those sporting clubs and community group that used to rely on The Gympie Times printed edition to get their messages and draws and results and events out there.
MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from every Gympie formal for the Class of 2020
The Gympie Times website has 36,000 readers a week and we are keen to help our local community as much as we can by continuing to publish those sport notes and community news reports.
JOBS: 20 jobs that are going in Gympie right now
Please email your club or group notes to me at gympietimes@news.com.au or if it’s a sporting club you represent then email gympietimessport@news.com.au
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor is another great element and well read section of The Gympie Times we encourage readers to participate in.
Gympie man bashed his friend after drunken comment about his mum
Just email your letter to me at gympietimes@news.com.au. We would love to hear your views on any and all matters, whether they be local, state, national or international. Be a part of the conversation. Have your say.
Puzzles, horoscopes and funeral notices