Gympie Times $1 subscription deal: Number 1 for 152 years

THE glamour, beauty and excitement of formals week has come to an end, and what a week it was.

Now our schoolies are taking a well earned break, some on the Cooloola Coast, some at Noosa, some on the Sunshine Coast and some on the Gold Coast.

Rainbow Beach was stunning on the weekend, and while there were a few schoolies enjoying the water, there was nothing like the thousands who are staying in Noosa this week.

Not all of them are behaving themselves it seems, but it’s to be hoped the Gympie cohort are doing their home town proud.

Gympie Times senior reporter Scott Kovacevic is focused on reporting on all things council, business and development.

The past couple of days have been pretty warm so perfect weather for haning out on the beach, and a cool change heading our way today (Tuesday) will certainly be welcome, as will the rain we also could be in for.

Nice falls in recent storms have been a blessing but the Gympie region needs a whole lot more rain to get the creeks running again and fill the dams.

Community Groups and Sporting Clubs

I want to send a special message out to all those sporting clubs and community group that used to rely on The Gympie Times printed edition to get their messages and draws and results and events out there.

The Gympie Times website has 36,000 readers a week and we are keen to help our local community as much as we can by continuing to publish those sport notes and community news reports.

Please email your club or group notes to me at gympietimes@news.com.au or if it’s a sporting club you represent then email gympietimessport@news.com.au

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor is another great element and well read section of The Gympie Times we encourage readers to participate in.

Just email your letter to me at gympietimes@news.com.au. We would love to hear your views on any and all matters, whether they be local, state, national or international. Be a part of the conversation. Have your say.

Puzzles, horoscopes and funeral notices

