Gympie, time to support your local producers

Gympie has some of the best produce in the country. Contributed

WITH the recent job losses and announced closure of the Gympie Private Hospital and Carter Holt Harvey, it has never been more important to support local business.

The Gympie Times is coming on board to do just that with a new feature - Made In Gympie Region.

Each Tuesday, starting next week, The Gympie Times will highlight a different Gympie region producer or manufacturer.

This feature will help local residents identify businesses that are based in the region, and will assist consumers to make informed decisions to purchase locally and support local producers.

There will be no shortage of producers to showcase, with a massive diversity of produce and products manufactured in this region.

From seafood to livestock, to fresh produce and value added products like small goods, wines, cordials and more, the Gympie region produces a wide variety of award winning goods.

The first producer to be featured in this series will be Bunya Grove Produce.

This Amamoor based enterprise, run by Mick and Kylie Carr specialises in sweet, non-astringent persimmons, pastured free range chickens and ducks and their eggs, grass fed beef and free-range pork.

Keep an eye out for these articles, starting next Tuesday, February 19.