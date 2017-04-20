Gympie this week: 'the best weather'

GLORIOUS DAYS: Lovedeep Singh submitted this photo to The Gympie Times this week.

"WE'RE smack bang on the slow march into the winter.”

That's how Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald describes the Gympie's region's current weather which is sitting right on the expected average for this time of year.

And the result is glorious - sunny but not sweltering days of a top of 26 degrees and comfortable nights not dropping below 16 degrees - a combination that the forecaster described as the 'best weather'.

AUTUMN DAYS: Gympie is turning on the great weather with this seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The only change to the weather is a trough coming in from the west, predicted to reach Gympie on Sunday, which may bring showers over the weekend, Mr Fitzgerald said.

It will also bring slightly cooler days and warmer nights, but only by about two degrees each way, he said.

Let's enjoy it while it lasts, because it won't be too long when the cold rears its head and we'll be wishing for the return of these perfect autumn days.