Gympie this is your chance to star in a world record attempt

10 minutes is all it takes to enter the record books as university looks to smash their stargazing effort from three years ago.

EVER wanted to set a world record by looking at something beautiful?

The now is your chance, with the Australian National University calling for Gympie's help as they attempt to smash the record for stargazing.

The plan is simple: as many people at Lake Alford as possible to stare at the moon through a telescope or binoculars for 10 minutes on Wednesday May 23.

And in the process, set a new world record.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own equipment, but a limited number of binocular and telescopes are available for purchase.

Each stargazer must be using their own equipment for the record to count - sharers will be disqualified.

The previous world record was set by the ANU in 2015, when 7960 people across 37 locations stopped and looked up at the night skies.

In their follow-up attempt, the university aims to "set a record so large that it will be nearly impossible to break again”.

While it might seem like an easy task, weather is also a risk.

A screening of Stargazing Live with Brian Cox will also be held.

It will still take place if it is cloudy or raining, but if the 10 minute viewing window is blocked then the site's effort will not count.

The attempt will be made between 8pm-9pm.

All guests must register, and can do so at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/gympie-and-surrounds-star-party-tickets-45123805517?aff=efbeventtix