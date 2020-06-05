Menu
Gympie thieves target number plates

Maddie Manwaring
5th Jun 2020 2:10 PM
GYMPIE police are reminding residents to stay vigilant in the wake of recent number plate theft activity.

Between May 28 and June 3 offender/s removed the rear number plate from a Toyota Eco sedan parked outside a business on Fairway Drive.

The owners returned to the car and noticed the plate casing had been taken off to remove the number plate, which police said would not have taken a long time.

This was the fourth number plate theft recorded by Gympie police since May 2.

Police are urging residents to be aware and on the look out for number plate theft activity and suspicious people of activity around cars, car parks or private properties.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

