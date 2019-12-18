Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

Speakers and a headset have been stolen from the back of a van at Victory Heights. FILE PHOTO

Speakers and a headset have been stolen from the back of a van at Victory Heights. FILE PHOTO

JUST a few moments were all it took for brazen thieves to steal two speakers and a headphone set from the back of a parked van at Victory Heights last week.

The owner of the van parked it on Lillis Rd on December 13 to “unload equipment” when the offender/s struck, according to myPolice.

“Offenders opened the rear door while the van was unattended and removed a RCF 310A 10 inch speaker, RCF 325A 15 inch speaker and a Westone AM Pro 30 headphone set,” the myPolice report read.

“If you have any information about the offence or the current location of the stolen equipment, please contact police and report.”

In a separate incident overnight on December 16, thieves took a 6m X 2.5m trailer from the front yard of a property on Glastonbury Rd.

The homemade silver trailer, described as similar to a car trailer with a tilt tray, wheel guards built into the flat bed and an open toolbox built into the front, was not registered and had no VIN number.

Yet another incident saw thieves take a domestic box trailer from a caravan park in Kybong between December 9 and 11. That trailer had the Queensland registration plates BR2384.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: Glastonbury Rd trailer – QP1902481986, Kybong trailer -QP1902511697, Speakers at Victory Heights – QP1902490406.