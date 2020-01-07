Gympie thieves busy over holiday break

Gympie police say the number of license plate thefts is on the rise.

A STOLEN caravan and swiped number plates are on Gympie police’s radar following a run of crimes over the school holidays.

At least three number plates were taken from cars over the past month, with police saying plate thefts are on the rise.

On December 29, offenders approached a white Holden Rodeo parked in the driveway of a business on Pine St, after close of business.

The Rodeo’s rear plate was removed.

Anti-theft screws are an option, police say.

Between December 9 and December 31, both number plates were stripped from a black Nissan Navara which was between the Old Bruce Highway and Traveston Crossing Rd.

Then on January 4 the rear number plate of a blue Hyundai Sonata on Church St was taken.

None of the plates stolen were personalised and in all cases the thieves took the plates by unscrewing them.

Police are urging people to secure their cars.

Police are also looking for a stolen Gazelle caravan.

This includes – where possible – parking cars inside garages or under street lights where the vehicle is visible.

Anti-theft screws for number plates are another option, but “please make sure that there is a removal device and a responsible person to remove them if needed as removal devices are not sold to the public”.

Police are also asking the community to keep an eye out for a stolen Gazelle caravan.

The caravan was parked near a shed at the front of a Randwick Rd property at East Deep Creek.

The caravan was swiped from an East Deep Creek property.

Between Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4, police say the thieves entered the property and took the caravan.

“Offenders would have had to hitch the caravan to a vehicle for it to be removed,” police said.

The caravan is described as a white Gazelle caravan with Queensland registration 931QEM, and attached to the back of the caravan was a fold up boat trailer and a satellite dish.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or may have sighted the caravan to contact police and report.